Colin Cowherd sees the Seahawks as the perfect fit for Aaron Rodgers in 2023

According to pro football aficionado Colin Cowherd, the Seattle Seahawks are the perfect fit for Aaron Rodgers in 2023.

Don’t laugh.

He was being serious.

And Cowherd thinks, “it’s (his) best take ever.”

The video is a little under 4 minutes long and ... WOW!

Aaron Rodgers...to the Seahawks?



"This thing popped into my head a minute ago and it's my best take ever." — @ColinCowherd

As easy as it is to slam Cowherd’s take as “more of the same” (crazy stupid stuff he spews), I’m going to break down his take a little bit.

Seattle’s QB options for 2023

Seattle basically has three options when it comes to the quarterback position next year:

Option A for Seattle in 2023: Re-sign Geno Smith, pay him a ton of money, and hope that his 2022 performance wasn’t a fluke or one-time thing.

Option B: Draft a rookie signal caller and pray he’s one of the ones that pans out (versus the high percentage that don’t) and that he’s NFL-ready from Day One.

that he’s NFL-ready from Day One. Option C: Trade for a veteran QB (or sign one in free agency).

In Colin Cowherd’s opinion, Option A and Option B are risky (and something that a 70-year-old coach will want to avoid) whereas Option C apparently makes perfect sense ... at least to him.

Geno vs. Aaron in 2022

Believe it or not, the stats somewhat support Cowherd’s take.

Geno Smith (2022): 10 games, 230 of 316 passing (72.8%) for 2,474 yards (247.4 per game, 7.8 per attempt, 10.8 per completion) with 17 TDs (5.4%), 4 INTs (1.3%) and a passer rating of 108.0

Aaron Rodgers (2022): 11 games, 243 of 376 passing (64.6%) for 2,542 yards (231.1 per game, 6.8 per attempt, 10.5 per completion) with 19 TDs (5.1%), 7 INTs (1.9%), and a passer rating of 93.2

Keep in mind that 2022 is universally considered a “down” year for Aaron Rodgers and a “I can’t believe this is real” year for Geno Smith.

There’s also a significant difference between the skill players that each quarterback is playing with this year.

The financial aspect

Stats aside, there’s the question of salary + cap space and how much of each the Seahawks want to spend on the quarterback position in 2023 (and beyond).

Rookie QB = relatively cheap

Geno Smith = TBD but expected to be in the neighborhood of $30M per season on a 2 or 3-year contract

Aaron Rodgers = PRICEY, and with a contract that’s so complex OTC felt the need to write an article about it (Summary: It could cost Seattle almost $60M against the cap for a single season with the prickly one.)

Seattle has the necessary resources

The last thing to look at here is the compensation - i.e., what would it take for Seattle to acquire Aaron-freaking-Rodgers?

Per Cowherd, a first round pick (we have two), a second round pick (we have two), and a willingness to take on Rodgers’ contract would probably get it done.

Worst case, an R1, an R2, and an R4.

Rare praise for Seattle

Putting aside the stats, the salaries, and the utter inanity of Seattle expending valuable draft capital to trade for a QB who is at best Geno Smith’s equal this year ...

Colin Cowherd actually has some nice things to say about Seattle, including:

They nailed the draft this year



Yes, this is something the 12s already know, but as soon as Cowherd mentions that as one of the parameters for his “best take ever,” the person he’s talking to on his show instantly knows which team he’s talking about - which is cool to see.



Note: “The person he’s talking to” could be a guest, his cohost, or a producer; I have no clue which one because I don’t watch his show often enough to know the difference.

Pete Carroll is a better coach than Matt LaFleur - and “it isn’t even close”

Aaron Rodgers “could live in a tent out in Kirkland” and “drink psychedelic tea on the weekend”.

Yeah, that last one made me chuckle.

FTR’s take:

No.

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, NO!

And, in case that wasn’t clear ...

N-O !!!

__________

My advice for John Schneider, Pete Carroll, et al. is (a) Re-sign Geno and/or draft a rookie QB; (b) Do not, under any circumstances, consider trading for a quarterback; (c) Use the 2023 draft picks on appropriate cost-controlled players that will be with the team for years to come; and (d) Let Aaron finish his career in Green Bay, whether that’s this year, next year, or the year after that.