Sam’s Film Room: What happened to Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense?

When Pete Carroll and John Schneider traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, my immediate reaction was that the Seattle Seahawks made a massive mistake. I’ve been a fan of Wilson for a long time and he’s always been a player that I’ve really enjoyed watching simply because of his playstyle. For every bad throw or bad decision he made, Wilson always seemed to make up for that by using his arm or his legs. Routinely, Wilson would avoid a sack, and then he would throw an amazing pass down the sideline.

While this playstyle was incredibly frustrating to watch, at the same time, it was extremely exhilarating especially when Wilson came through. It became so routine that at a certain point, you just expected him to keep doing it for the rest of his career.

Well, this season with the Denver Broncos that theory is being put to test. With the Broncos, things seem to be falling apart around him. In this video, I wanted to see what is happening with Russell Wilson in Denver.

This video is about 10 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!