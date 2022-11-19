It could be argued that Geno Smith is the most valuable player in the NFL. Not the one with the votes and the award, but the part where he’s the most cost-effective player in the whole league.

Very few people would argue back, I think.

At $3.5 million this year, Smith’s already turned in 4.8 touchdowns per million he’s owed, and there’s seven games left.

Josh Allen playing at the other MVP level and in the transition from rookie deal to extension, has a cap hit of 16 million and 24 touchdowns (passing and rushing combined). That’s 1.5 TD per million, my new trademarked statistic.

Geno’s finish-the-drive value is three times that of one of the two best QBs in the NFL at the moment.

That’s good.

No that’s bad, if you are interested in keeping your money in your bank account and not Geno’s.

Brady Henderson of ESPN hopped on the radio Friday morning and boldly declared he thinks Smith with be in the conversation next year, not for 20, but $30 million.

To be clear, I'm not reporting this. Just my best guess based on OTC's projection for the franchise tag (and the cost to use that in consecutive seasons). At this rate, I don't think Seattle would let Smith hit FA, with how well he's playing and with how many teams will need QBs. https://t.co/ZpSkupz7oH — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 18, 2022

To be perfectly clear with what a tiny portion of the general public has done with this information, summarize it like this:

“Geno on vet minimum? What a great story! Suck it Broncos, how great it is to be us, etc.”

“Geno as the 12th-highest paid QB in the league? I’m out.”

I want to be perfectly clear: $33 million per year would put Geno behind Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, and Derek Carr. Right now. Ridiculous things happen every year that put a Kyler Murray in the top five of per-year QB contracts.

Put simply, Geno Smith would go from an unprecedented steal to a steal.

Don’t get greedy 12s.