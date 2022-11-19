Getting you equipped for the bye weekend. Sit back, relax, and scout our future opponents. Big game in Cuidad de Mexico between the Cardinals and the 49ers. Can the Rams get there act together enough to beat a struggling Saints team? How will Russell and the Broncos look against the Las Vegas Raiders (our next opponent)?

Seahawks News

Vision Board: The BYE Week - Seaside Joe

What the Seahawks could use, even while they're on vacation: On this episode of Seaside Joe 1355

Recent Numbers Prove Seattle Seahawks Rookie OT Charles Cross Has Been Dominant - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross is a bit overlooked to the lack of flashiness from his position, but continues to prove he's one of the best rookies in the league this season.

Midseason Report Card: Grading Seattle Seahawks' Offensive Position Groups - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Set to enjoy a much-needed bye week, the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises thanks to a surprisingly potent offense led by quarterback Geno Smith. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his midseason grades for each of the team's five positional groups after 10 games.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks Guard Damien Lewis Continues To Thrive In 2022

Seahawks guard Damien Lewis is having a strong third season with the Seahawks.

Fann Mail: Do the Seahawks or Mariners have the brighter future? - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports columnist Joe Fann answers your questions, including several on the Seahawks and Mariners each -- and a few about both.

Rost: Breaking down NFC West-leading Seahawks' 7 remaining games - Seattle Sports

The NFC West-leading Seahawks have seven games to go once they come out of the bye week. Stacy Rost breaks down the remaining matchups.

Even in an off week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says a break from football isn't in his DNA - King 5 News

Head coach Pete Carroll told KING 5 this week on Seahawks Central that pushing himself away from the football table completely is not in his DNA. I don't disconnect from the game. I don't do that.

NFC West News

All Los Angeles Rams Can Do Is 'Keep Playing' Despite Struggles Says DT Aaron Donald - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Despite the Rams season not going as planned, Aaron Donald is encouraging them to just keep playing.

Struggling L.A. Rams are facing a rebuild in 2023 - Turf Show Times

The salary cap numbers hint that big changes are in store

3 reasons the Rams will beat the Saints and end the losing streak - Turf Show Times

The ‘Run It Back’ campaign has not gone as planned thus far, as the Rams travel to New Orleans

49ers vs Cardinals preview - Jimmy Garoppolo and company have another home game on the road - Niners Nation

49ers play the Cardinals in Mexico City, as Jimmy Garoppolo and company have another home game on the road

49ers bold predictions: Expect George Kittle to have a big night against the Cardinals - Niners Nation

Three things to count on when the 49ers play the Cardinals on Monday Night Football

George Kittle should Tell 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan to Call More Plays for Him - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

George Kittle recently was asked if he has lobbied San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to call more plays for him.

Arizona Cardinals Three X-Factors vs. 49ers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty to play for, and then some, against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #193: Niners or Nothing in Mexico City with @Steph49K of the @49KPod, Bully Ball & @NinersNation - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: Steph Sanchez of Niners Nation joins Blake to discuss the upcoming Mexico City Arizona Cardinals vs. Niners showdown

Cardinals, 49ers detour to Mexico in pursuit of Seahawks - National Football Post

Seventeen years ago, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals traveled to Mexico City for the NFL’s first regular-season game played outside the United States.

Around The NFL

NFL Week 11 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 11.

How Philadelphia Eagles can bounce back from loss - 4 things - Philadelphia Eagles- ESPN

The Eagles' loss to the Commanders exposed several weaknesses, so how they adjust will be key.

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss - NFL.com

Will the Jets FINALLY beat the Patriots? Can Jeff Saturday's Colts stay hot and hand the Eagles their second straight loss? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2022 season.

NFL MVP dark horses: History for Justin Jefferson? Plus, Sauce Gardner's skill, Kadarius Toney's rebirth - NFL.com

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights three dark-horse MVP candidates. Plus, an emerging star at the cornerback position and an overlooked deadline deal that could pay major dividends.

Jameis Winston has honest take about his benching - Larry Brown Sports

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston offered his honest thoughts on losing his starting job to Andy Dalton.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Saints QB Jameis Winston still behind Andy Dalton after recovering from injuries: 'It hurts my soul' - Yahoo Sports

Jameis Winston always expected that he’d get his starting job back in New Orleans.

How much heat will Tom Brady face in FTX lawsuit? Interesting questions await — especially about training camp absence

Nearly three months ago, when Tom Brady left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of training camp — to “deal with some personal things,” according to head coach Todd Bowles — a quest to unravel the sudden departure began. Nobody had ever seen an absence like this from a player of Brady’s stature, which was framed in vague terms.

Josh Allen's 4th-Quarter Blues; Eagles' Suh Factor | Football Outsiders

Josh Allen's risk-taking, Eagles new arrivals, Kirk Cousins' milestones, and other Week 11 trends to watch.

Time for Cowboys to face facts: Tony Pollard is their best running back, and here's why the debate is over - CBSSports.com

It's time that we had a real, considered discussion about Tony Pollard. No, probably not the one you're thinking of. The so-called debate between Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott is over. It has been over for a while, and nearly everyone outside of the Jones family has long since recognized it.