SBNation Reacts Results: Great expectations for Seahawks 2022 season

With the Seattle Seahawks enjoying the bye this week, fans of the team get the chance to sit back and watch the rest of the league without the stress and worry associated with worrying about their own outcome. With that in mind, Seattle fans will likely be tuning in to many games in order to keep tabs on how those teams surrounding the Hawks in the playoff standings fare while the Seahawks relax.

First things first, the overwhelming majority of fans believe the team is headed in the right direction, which makes sense given the fact that the team sits all alone in first place in the division as of writing.

There was a small decrease in confidence following the 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but whether that was simply randomness or whether some fans were disappointed in schematics and on field performance can’t really be known at this point.

Further, given the schedule in the upcoming weeks, it seems unlikely that any dip in confidence might be coming, with the next three games for the Seahawks all very winnable, including:

That has fans looking ahead to how many wins the Hawks will have under their belt when the San Francisco 49ers come to town on December 15.

Of course, with the playoffs in reach and individual players collecting hardware this season, attention has also turned to how the season will finish out for rookie corner Tariq Woolen, who has been phenomenal through the first ten games of the season.

Regardless of how many interceptions Woolen winds up with, or how many MVP votes Geno Smith collects, for the majority of fans the season will now be a disappointment if the Hawks don’t make the postseason.

A lot can happen in seven games, but Seattle currently enjoys a nice cushion in the playoff race thanks to how weak the NFC is this season. Add in a schedule down the stretch that is looking a lot softer than it had prior to the start of the season, and expectations could continue to rise.

