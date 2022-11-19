Seahawks Bye Week Podcast: Is Seattle a legitimate playoff contender?

New podcast just dropped!

For your weekend listening, Field Gulls host Dan Viens is joined by Chris Cluff to talk all things Seattle Seahawks as the team enjoys its bye week. It’s been an eventful season and there have been so many fascinating storylines that have unfolded, and the story on this team still has much left to be written.



Former Seattle Times beat writer and Seahawks author Chris Cluff joins Dan to discuss what we’ve seen from the 6-4 Seahawks to this point: *What does Geno Smith’s success mean to the future of the franchise? *How does it change the team’s 2023 draft needs (and what are those needs)? *What does this say about Pete Carroll, and where does his legacy stand. Is he a HOF coach? *How good has Shane Waldron been? *Is this team a legitimate contender?

