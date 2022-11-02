Seahawks Reacts Survey: Offensive and Defensive Midseason MVPs

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’re pretty much at the halfway point of the Seahawks’ season, although I guess if you want to be exact then we’ll wait until halftime of this Sunday’s Arizona Cardinals game. Anyway that’s not the point! The Seahawks have been one of the surprises of the NFL, leading the NFC West with a record of 5-3 and one of the highest scoring offenses in the league. Defensively they have seemingly turned a corner after careening to the bottom to start the year.

It’s time to vote on the offensive and defensive MVPs through the first eight games of the season. You’ve got the confidence poll every week but we have custom questions that go along with that.

On offense you have Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, and “Other” which I’d appreciate a specification in the comments. I thought about putting Kenneth Walker III on there but he’s effectively had three full games as a starter. He may yet end up being the Seahawks’ OPOY when the regular season is over.

Defensively there’s Tariq Woolen, Uchenna Nwosu, Shelby Harris, Al Woods, and Jordyn Brooks. Again, you have the “Other” option in which case Coby Bryant might be another popular choice.

Vote below!

These votes will be tallied over the next day or so and then you can check back on Saturday for the final results. In other words, if you vote and don’t see results pop-up right away, that’s part of the design. Be patient, my friends! Be patient!