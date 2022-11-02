Seahawks News

Will Seahawks win NFC West? Seattle fans split on 2022 second half predictions

Seaside Joe 1338: Seahawks make no trades, but do make a couple moves

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 27-13 Win vs. Giants - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Led by a poised Geno Smith and a feisty, aggressive defense, the Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants at their own game by outscoring the opposition 14-0 in the fourth quarter to seal a major home win. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top five grades and other notable performances from a statement win at Lumen Field.

Marshawn In Munich: Seahawks Drop Miniseries Featuring Legend Marshawn Lynch In Germany

Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch stars in “Marshawn in Munich,” a five-part series that goes behind the scenes as Lynch gets the grand tour of the city ahead of Seattle’s Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks' Geno Smith Earns Pro Football Focus' Midseason Comeback Player of The Year Honors

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith earns Comeback Player of the Year honors from Pro Football Focus for his efforts up to the midway point of the 2022 season.

Quick notes on some players catching my eye… « Seahawks Draft Blog

These are players I’ve recently added to my horizontal board that I wanted to spend a bit of time discussing today…

Carroll: Geno's emergence as Seahawks starting QB 'seamless' - Seattle Sports

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll discussed the play of QB Geno Smith on Monday, including what life is like with Smith as his starting QB.

Wyman's Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Geno rank among NFL QBs? - Seattle Sports

Dave Wyman shares what he's seeing out of Geno Smith and the first place Seahawks in his latest takeaways video for Seattle Sports.

Will eventual expectations spoil fun of Seahawks' surprising success?

And now the Seahawks are in the midst of inducing the second type of full-blown fan engagement, one that’s just as satisfying in its own fashion: The successful season that drops from the sky completely unexpectedly. Let’s face it: The Seahawks entered this year with zero expectations. Correction, there were expectations, all right.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay Admits Mistake Playing Cooper Kupp Late; Receiver's Status vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay provided an update on All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp, who suffered an ankle injury late in the team's loss 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams’ Sean McVay under .500: 3 big things the head coach said this week - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay needs more than words to get his offense back on track

Rams NFL trade deadline: Did L.A. make any deals or move Cam Akers? - Turf Show Times

Will Cam Akers be L.A.’s starting running back moving forward?

Cardinals news: Arizona fans call for Kliff Kingsbury’s job, Rodney Hudson to miss another game - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals news for Tuesday, Nov. 1

Arizona Cardinals' Silence at Trade Deadline Was Correct Call - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are better off saving whatever draft compensation was needed to improve their football team elsewhere.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 8 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The top five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers news: Is the bye coming at a good time or a bad time for the 49ers? - Niners Nation

The age old question: Rest or rust?

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Seahawks on the rise; Raiders, Jaguars tumble - The Athletic

Only a few teams have stood out after eight weeks, while the rest of the NFL is struggling to find consistency.

NFL Style Rankings: Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen or Malik Willis for best look? - The Athletic

Halloween costumes were in full effect over the weekend, and though some NFL players participated, others simply dressed up.

NFL Week 9 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, reason for hope

One team cracks the top 10 for the first time and the Giants and Jets fall after losses. We also list every team's reason for optimism for the rest of the season.

Move The Sticks: Notable trades ahead of the deadline & top 5 game wreckers

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: Re-drafting the 2021 QB class! Sorting Fields, Lawrence and Co.

How quickly would David Carr jump on Justin Fields if the 2021 QB class were redrafted? Would Trevor Lawrence still go with a top-10 pick? Check out how the highly touted group shakes out in Carr's eyes.

NFL trade deadline: NFC contenders pounce as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers uncharacteristically fade

As the NFL trade deadline drew closer, the NFC’s top teams glanced around the conference lair.

Now that Marcus Brady is gone, little stands between Frank Reich and culpability for Colts' struggles

Bill Parcells had a lot of memorable quotes during his Hall of Fame coaching career. One of his most enduring came when he was on his way out the New England Patriots' door in 1997 when he said, "They want you to cook the dinner, least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries. OK?"