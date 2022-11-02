Will Dissly named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

In Week 8 the Seattle Seahawks remained all alone in first place in the NFC West with a win over the New York Giants at Lumen Field, in a game that went a long way towards proving to a lot of pundits and observers that the Hawks are to be taken seriously this season. In the process of defeating the Giants, tight end Will Dissly had a somewhat quiet day on offense, hauling in just a pair of receptions for a dozen yards, but his contributions on special teams were significant.

In the first half while on punt coverage he delivered a blow that knocked the ball out, leading to a recovery for the Seahawks and a Jason Myers field goal that gave the Hawks a 10-7 lead heading into halftime.

BIG MAN BIG PLAY



TE Will Dissly forces a fumble on the punt return and it’s Seattle’s ball



TE Will Dissly forces a fumble on the punt return and it's Seattle's ball

And then later in the game, after Travis Homer and his super biceps had forced another special teams fumble, Dissly was there for the recovery.

Uncle Will falling on it!



Uncle Will falling on it!

Raible Call of the Game. vs. Giants

And now it’s on to the second installment of Beak Week for 2022 and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.