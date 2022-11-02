Seahawks Wednesday Injury Report: Marquise Goodwin, Darrell Taylor did not practice

The Seattle Seahawks released their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday afternoon’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals. It will be the second and final time that these two teams play during the regular season after Seattle won the first matchup 19-9.

Marquise Goodwin and Darrell Taylor -- both groin injuries -- the only DNPs today for Seahawks.



Austin Blythe, Penny Hart, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Ryan Neal, Jordyn Brooks, Gabe Jackson, Noah Fant all limited. pic.twitter.com/bTugKcvcmN — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 2, 2022

Several players were limited participants on Wednesday, which is fairly common on the first injury report of the week at this point in the season. However, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and defensive end Darrell Taylor both did not participate during practice.

Both players are battling groin injuries. Goodwin played throughout Sunday’s game against the Giants and hauled in four catches for 33 yards. But Taylor played just three snaps on Sunday before being forced to leave the game due to injury.

Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are now regulars on the injury report, Lockett with the hamstring and ribs injury and Metcalf with the knee injury. Both were limited on Wednesday, but both plated through their injuries during Sunday’s win over the Giants and should do more of the same this week, barring something unforeseen.

Right guard Gabe Jackson and center Austin Blythe were also limited participants on Wednesday as both were injured during parts of the Giants game. However, both returned to action in that contest.

In some better news, fullback/linebacker/special teams ace Nick Bellore is out of concussion protocol and will return to the field this week barring any setbacks.