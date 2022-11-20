2022 NFL Season: Week 11 Sunday games TV coverage maps, commentators, open thread

Sit back, relax, and watch a Seattle Seahawks-less Sunday of NFL football. For NFC West purposes, we want the Rams to lose, and for draft pick purposes, we want the Broncos to lose! Our most important game for playoff purposes is Monday night between the 49ers and Cardinals, and that’s one we want Arizona to win.
10 AM (Maps here)
Panthers-Ravens - FOX - Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
Bears-Falcons - FOX - Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
Lions-Giants - FOX - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews
Rams-Saints - FOX - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
Commanders-Texans - FOX - Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale
Browns-Bills (in Detroit) - CBS - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner
Jets-Patriots - CBS - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Eagles-Colts - CBS - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
1 PM (Maps here)
Raiders-Broncos (1:05) - FOX - Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
Bengals-Steelers (1:25) - CBS - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, A.J. Ross
Cowboys-Vikings (1:25) - CBS - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Loading comments...