How are the Rams this bad? Monday Night Football previews, and more positional grades for the Seahawks. Enjoy your Sunday.

Seahawks News

Seahawks won't have many needs in 2023 - Seaside Joe

But Pete Carroll will have resources to load the roster either way: Seaside Joe 1356

Midseason Report Card: Grading Seattle Seahawks' Defensive Position Groups - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After a brutal start to the season, Uchenna Nwosu and the Seahawks have taken an 180 degree turn as the team has rattled off four wins in five games going into their Week 11 bye. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his midseason grades for each of the team's five positional groups after 10 games.

Every Seahawks Touchdown At The Bye Week

Watch every Seattle Seahawks touchdown through 10 weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

If Seahawks don't draft a QB, what should their first 4 picks be? - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks may not need to draft a QB in April after all. If that's the case, Brock Huard shares the positions Seattle should target early.

NFL fines DK Metcalf $29,785 for arguing with official over uncalled DPI - Yahoo Sports

The NFL fined Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

'Know your worth': Seahawks first female coach inspires CWU students - Yahoo Sports

I take this as an opportunity to make it easier for the next people going forward: the next women, the next anybody that wants to get into a sport or whatever it may be,” Ruller said.

NFC West News

L.A. Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Week 11: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams travel east to New Orleans and the Caesars Superdome to take on the Saints on Sunday.

Rams Matthew Stafford returns but is without WR Cooper Kupp - Turf Show Times

Can Allen Robinson step up at receiver? Marshon Lattimore is out for Saints.

Rams-Saints Week 11: How can the Rams end their three game losing streak - Turf Show Times

What do the Rams need to do to end their losing streak?

From Super Bowl champs to Sean McVay's worst season, Rams on the brink

How did the Rams go from a Super Bowl parade in mid-February to their worst season under Sean McVay since he was hired?

Cardinals signed Corey Clement from practice squad to active roster - Revenge of the Birds

Clement replaces recently-released Eno Benjamin

Three Arizona Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. 49ers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have released their game statuses for Monday Night Football vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

What Makes DeMeco Ryans the Perfect Head Coaching Candidate - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans gave an insightful answer Friday that only cements why he is a perfect head coach candidate this offseason.

49ers news: Dre Greenlaw fined over $10,600 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Justin Herbert - Niners Nation

Greenlaw was ejected in the second quarter

49ers taking long approach to prepare for Mexico City altitude - San Francisco 49ers Blog- ESPN

With Estadio Azteca sitting more than 7,000 feet above sea level, the 49ers have spent the week at the Air Force Academy in Colorado to acclimate.

Around The NFL

NFL Week 11 expert roundtable: Cowboys-Vikings and Bills, Eagles aim to bounce back - The Athletic

The rest of Week 11 roars to life Sunday with the Eagles and Bills looking to get back on track and a matchup of NFC powers in Minnesota.

Dak Prescott has been good but Cowboys need more - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

A year ago, Prescott was in the MVP conversation -- the Cowboys need him to perform at that level again.

Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert balance out Miami's pass-heavy offense - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Wilson and Raheem Mostert have balanced out a pass-heavy offense, and that could prove critical for a team with lofty goals.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Pats place P Jake Bailey on IR, promote Michael Palardy - National Football Post

The New England Patriots placed Jake Bailey on injured reserve Saturday and promoted fellow punter Michael Palardy from the practice squad.

Bills fans go above and beyond to help players get to airport

Buffalo Bills fans went out of their way to help some players get to the airport after heavy snow moved the team's game.

Commanders reach settlement with Maryland AG over allegations of withholding ticket deposits

The Maryland Attorney General's office has reached a settlement with the Washington Commanders after the team was accused of failing to return security deposits to ticket holders, it announced Friday.

NFL Week 11 picks: Streaking Vikings stay hot against Cowboys; Steelers upset Bengals; Niners keep rolling - CBSSports.com

All of Will Brinson's picks and best bets for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season