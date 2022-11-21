Big NFC West showdown tonight between the 49ers and the Cardinals; Seahawks do nothing and improve 2023 draft position; Further Geno Smith assessments; Are the Rams cooked? They sit at 3-7 and don’t have a first-round pick next year.

Seahawks News

Geno Smith is favorite for Comeback Player of the Year, but is he your favorite new Seahawk? - Seaside Joe

Seahawks fan survey: Your favorite new players and your new favorite players on Seaside Joe 1357

Analysis: Assessing Seattle Seahawks Future Options With Geno Smith, Quarterback - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

One of the NFL's most prolific passers after seven years stuck behind three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in a backup role, Geno Smith has enjoyed a career revival few can match in league history. What options do the Seattle Seahawks have for keeping him around in 2023 and beyond?

Seattle Seahawks Win Big While Idle During Sunday's Week 11 Slate - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite not playing this weekend, the Seattle Seahawks saw their first round pick from the Denver Broncos move into the top five and a division rival drop to four games below .500 with another dismal defeat.

Seahawks Legend Ray Roberts Launches Mental Health Podcast - Seahawks.com

Former Seahawks tackle Ray Roberts shares his mental health journey on a new podcast that launches this week.

What are realistic expectations for Seahawks CB Tre Brown's early return? - Seattle Sports

When Tre Brown gets back on the field for the Seahawks, Michael Bumpus wants to see the young CB eased back into action after missing a year.

Broncos LOSE! Instant reaction live stream « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks improve draft position!

Analysis: Here's what awaits the Seahawks after their bye as they attempt a playoff push - The Seattle Times

The Seahawks will have to wait a day to know if they will end the bye in first place in the NFC West alone at 6-4 or tied with the 49ers — who are 5-4 and play Arizona on Monday night in Mexico City. Regardless, the results of the weekend did nothing to dissuade the idea that the Seahawks cannot only make the playoffs but maybe do some damage once there.

Seahawks primed to return after shared experiences in Germany - Seahawks Wire

The Seattle Seahawks players and coaches got to know each other a little better last week during the five-day work trip they took to Munich, Germany to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coach Pete Carroll is planning to make the most of the camaraderie.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Skid Continues In Road Loss To New Orleans Saints - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have dropped yet another game, and are now all but out of the playoff race

Los Angeles Rams Rocky Ride: Sean McVay Says LA 'Can't Jump Off Rollercoaster' After Loss vs. New Orleans Saints - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are playing for pride after Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Rams-Saints final score: LA loses, Matthews Stafford injured, 2022 season hopes are over - Turf Show Times

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was knocked out of the game in LA Rams’ fourth consecutive loss, this week to the New Orleans Saints

Sean McVay on Rams loss to Saints: ‘It feels bad, it’s not fun’ - Turf Show Times

This is getting old quick, as Rams drop fourth game in a row.

49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11 : Game Preview and Prediction - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals have been handing the 49ers plenty of losses the last two years. Will it be more of the same?

Arizona Cardinals Hope Marquise Brown's Potential Return Provides Spark - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have yet to see their two most prolific receivers on the field. That could change on Monday night.

Cardinals Return To Mexico Needing To Top 49ers Again - AZCardinals.com

Murray remains game-day decision to play

Around The NFL

NFL Week 11 takeaways: What happened to the Giants? How good are the Cowboys? - The Athletic

Two NFC East contenders, the Giants and Eagles, were sluggish Sunday, while the Cowboys routed the Vikings. What do their results mean?

Six things I know or think I know so far in 2022 NFL season: Jets in trouble; Vikings will rebound - NFL.com

Are the Jets set to fizzle out after a promising start? Will the Vikings bounce back from their blowout loss to the Cowboys? Jim Trotter highlights three things he thinks he knows and three things he knows he knows so far in the 2022 NFL season.

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games - NFL.com

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 11 action.

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow helps Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers - National Football Post

Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win.

Russell Wilson contributes to Broncos loss with horrible decision

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson may have cost his team a win Sunday with a major mental error late in regulation.

Patrick Mahomes has more magic, leads Chiefs for a last-minute TD and win over Chargers - Yahoo Sports

A lot of airtime, bandwidth and ink was used over the offseason explaining why some team not named the Kansas City Chiefs would win the AFC West.

NFL Week 11 grades: Giants get a 'D' for ugly loss to Lions, Cowboys earn an 'A+' for destroying Vikings - CBSSports.com

Here are the Week 11 grades for every team that played Sunday

Eagles Avoid a Crisis, Cowboys Issue a Statement | Football Outsiders

NFL Week 11 - In this NFL Week 11 Monday edition of Walkthrough...