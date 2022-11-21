Report: Seahawks add to d-line depth on practice squad

After enjoying their bye in Week 11, the Seattle Seahawks are set to find out on Monday evening if they will wake up Tuesday all alone in first place in the NFC West or whether they share the top spot with the San Francisco 49ers. The answer to that question depends on how the Niners fare against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in a matchup that will be played in the altitude of Mexico City.

Regardless of how that game turns out, the team reportedly spent its day off Monday adding depth to the defensive line by bringing back a familiar name to the practice squad.

Seahawks signed Jarrod Hewitt to practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 21, 2022

For those who may not recall, Jarrod Hewitt signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2021, but failed to make the 53 man roster out of training camp. He spent the entire 2021 season on the practice squad, but was waived at final roster cuts at the end of August. According to the report from Aaron Wilson, Hewitt is now back for another stint on the practice squad. It’s certainly nothing like the Philadelphia Eagles adding Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to shore up the defensive line, but any help in the middle is appreciated after seeing how well the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran the ball against the Hawks in Week 10.