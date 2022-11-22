After playing 10 games, the Seattle Seahawks have put themselves in a good position to achieve something that few believed possible: an NFC West championship. The next 7 games will pit the ‘Hawks against their inter-division rivals three times including an all-important game at home versus the 49ers. But first, the Seahawks need to beat the Raiders this Sunday.

Seahawks News

How Week 11 impacted the Seattle Seahawks - Seaside Joe

The 49ers and Cardinals played an NFC West matchup on Monday Night Football

Can Seattle Seahawks Fend Off San Francisco 49ers, Rest of Rivals to Win NFC West Crown? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Defying all expectations by sitting atop the NFC West after 10 games, the Seattle Seahawks only goal remains to lock up a division title by season's end. While there's plenty of reasons to believe Pete Carroll's squad can get it done, staying in front of San Francisco over the next seven weeks will be challenging.

Best Of Seahawks Mic'd Up At The Bye Of 2022 Season - Seahawks.com

Listen to the best Mic'd Up moments from the Seattle Seahawks first ten games of the 2022 season.

Some thoughts on Seattle’s current draft standing « Seahawks Draft Blog

After Denver’s latest loss to the Raiders, the Seahawks currently own the #5 pick in the draft along with #21, #36, #55 and #86 (in the first three rounds).

What Robert Turbin is looking for Seahawks to do coming out of bye - Seattle Sports

Former NFL running back and current Seahawks analyst Robert Turbin joined Bump and Stacy to provide his insight on the state of the team.

Bumpus: What Seahawks must get back to on offense, defense vs Raiders - Seattle Sports

After a tough loss ahead of the bye week, Michael Bumpus is looking for the Seahawks to do a few specific things against the Raiders.

Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen ranks No. 2 in the NFL in this coverage stat

Some stats can be misleading – it’s particularly difficult to find good ones to measure the performance of defensive backs. According to one metric from our friends at Cowboys Wire, Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen is already among the league’s elites.

NFC West News

Rams Retirement Rumor: Could QB Matthew Stafford Quit Los Angeles and the NFL? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As the Rams continue to struggle, the future of Matthew Stafford's career remains uncertain.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 opponents: Would a last place schedule help McVay rebound? - Turf Show Times

Could Rams rebound in 2023 if they get a last place schedule?

Rams 2022 Season: How did LA go from Super Bowl contender to 3-7? - Turf Show Times

How did the Rams get to 3-7 after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy seven months ago.

Matthew Stafford re-enters the concussion protocol - ProFootballTalk

For whatever reason, the Rams dragged their feet about putting quarterback Matthew Stafford back in the concussion protocol. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the foot-dragging is over.

Arizona Cardinals get bullied by San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals lose 38-10 to the 49ers in Mexico City.

Recap, Highlights: Arizona Cardinals Dusted by San Francisco 49ers 38-10 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers battled under the rainy, bright lights of Mexico City. Here's how the action panned out.

49ers Awaken Their Offense Through the Air in 38-10 Win Against Cardinals - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers made a statement with a 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

49ers News: Offense leads the team to dominant victory over Cardinals - Niners Nation

Join us live now on the Niners Nation YouTube page to chat about the San Francisco 49ers defeat of the Chargers

49ers beat Cardinals in Mexico City on MNF, clinch NFC West No. 1 spot - Niners Nation

And just like that, the 49ers are first place in the NFC West after beating the Cardinals in Mexico City

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Cardinals on Monday night - NFL.com

Jimmy Garoppolo had four touchdowns to key the 49ers' lopsided win over the Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico.

The peak 49ers team finally showed up in a win over the Cardinals, and it was impressive - Yahoo Sports

The Arizona Cardinals had no chance, and it had nothing to do with Kyler Murray not playing.

Around The NFL

What your favorite NFL team can learn from Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

This week in the NFL also had good signs for the Commanders, Cowboys and Lions. But not Jets QB Zach Wilson.

Where do Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard rank among elite RB duos? - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

The Cowboys' backfield pairing of Elliott and Pollard has combined for 1,466 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

Falcons find successful strategy to bottle up Justin Fields - Atlanta Falcons Blog- ESPN

By blitzing less than any team ever had against him and staying disciplined in their pass-rushing lanes, the Falcons held Fields in check.

Move the Sticks: Big Week 11 games & QB-needy teams picking early in the draft - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Broncos waive veteran RB Melvin Gordon - NFL.com

The Broncos waived running back ﻿Melvin Gordon﻿ on Monday, one day after Denver's 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders. Gordon, 29, had been with the club since the 2020 season.

NFL stats and records, Week 11: Cowboys record largest road win in team history - NFL.com

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Find out what the other notable feats were from Week 11.

Richard Sherman offers harsh take on Zach Wilson - Larry Brown Sports

Richard Sherman offered some harsh criticism of Zach Wilson and said the New York Jets should move on from their quarterback

You're the leader of the Jets, Zach Wilson. Start acting like one - Yahoo Sports

The jarring thing is how quickly and firmly he said "no."

Week 11 DVOA Preview: Cowboys Top the NFC | Football Outsiders

The Buffalo Bills clung to the top spot in DVOA entering Monday Night Football in Week 11. But the Dallas Cowboys leapt into second place -- and first place in the NFC -- by hammering the Minnesota Vikings 40-3.