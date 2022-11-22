Pete Carroll provides several Seahawks injury updates ahead of Raiders game

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided some updates on several injured players, one of whom is ready to return to practice for the first time since December.

Linebacker Jon Rhattigan, who was a special teams standout as a UDFA rookie last season, has been designated for return to practice. Rhattigan tore his ACL in December and started this season on the reserve/PUP list. He can practice for up to 21 days before a decision is made on whether he will be moved to the 53-man roster. Given the season-ending injury to Cullen Gillaspia, Rhattigan’s return will be a welcome one for the special teams group.

Carroll also confirmed that second-year cornerback Tre Brown will be on the left side of the field when he returns to action, but as far as the extent of his playing time that remains to be seen. Michael Jackson currently holds down the LCB starting spot, while rookie sensation Tariq Woolen is the RCB. Brown ruptured his patellar tendon last year and like Rhattigan began 2022 on reserve/PUP.

Lastly, don’t expect any of the players on IR who have a chance to come back (so not Jamal Adams, for example) to return imminently.