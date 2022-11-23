Geno Smith contract analysis and turkey give-a-way, Seahawks rookie report, mailbag with John Boyle, and Budda Baker questions the Cardinals’ effort on Monday night.

#np Let The Sun Talk by MAVI

Seahawks News

If Geno Smith is Matt Ryan: A Seahawks contract analysis - Seaside Joe

What would that mean for the Seahawks? Seaside Joe 1359

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Who's Chasing Who for NFC West Lead? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks have seen their lead slip away in the past two weeks, with the San Francisco 49ers now sharing the top spot in the NFC West after a dominant victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Seahawks rookie report: Two budding stars, bookend OTs highlight standout class - The Athletic

Two Seahawks rookies are playing at a Pro Bowl level, and that doesn't even include impressive OTs Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.

Tuesday Round-Up: Geno Smith Helps Gives Back For Thanksgiving - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks quarterback spent his Monday evening helping pass out turkeys for local families as they prepare for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Seahawks Mailbag: Talking Playoffs, Jody Allen’s Leadership & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

My first 2023 NFL mock draft (two rounds) « Seahawks Draft Blog

Here it is then. My first two-round mock.

Moyer: One way Seahawks can open pass game up more for Geno - Seattle Sports

It’s hard to come up with complaints about the Seahawks’ offense this season.

Seahawks CB Tre Brown is back. Here's what that means for the team - The Seattle Times

And as he rolled back and forth on the turf as the play ended, all he knew was that something was wrong with his left knee while hoping against hope it wasn’t really that bad. They asked me, ‘Do you want to get carted off? Brown said Tuesday.

NFC West News

Bryce Perkins Time vs Kansas City Chiefs? Los Angeles Rams Lost Season Signals Key Growing Period for Young QB - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have nothing more to gain this season than to spend time evaluating their young talent. This starts with quarterback Bryce Perkins getting thrown into the fire against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

How the L.A. Rams can shelve Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford for 2022 - Turf Show Times

L.A. has only one "designate to return" tag remaining

Rams Week 11 offensive grades: Sean McVay must give Tutu Atwell snaps - Turf Show Times

Why is Sean McVay not playing his 2021 second rounder?

House of Cards: who’s to blame for the long, slow fall of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals? - Revenge of the Birds

Is it Kliff or is it Kyler? A nationally televised blowout of the Arizona Cardinals exposed another source of blame for the lackluster 2022 season.

Arizona Cardinals: Budda Baker Frustrated, Doesn't Believe Everyone Played Hard Until End vs. 49ers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was emotional after their Monday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers 38, Arizona Cardinals 10: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position following their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers news: 3 things we learned from Week 11: Jimmy Garoppolo threw a touchdown party in Mexico City - Niners Nation

Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan thrived in Mexico City.

49ers news: 5 takeaways from a dominating win over the Cardinals - The Niners are the most dangerous team in the NFC - Niners Nation

The 49ers showed exactly why that’s the

Charvarius Ward sounds off on "steroid boy" DeAndre Hopkins - ProFootballTalk

The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself.

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys, 49ers enter conversation as serious Super Bowl contenders - The Athletic

What can every team be most thankful for as we head into a Thanksgiving week slate of games?

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Swiftsgiving? - NFL.com

Patrick Claybon and Adam Rank are here for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A Show!

Streaking Lions chase four in a row, brace for Bills - National Football Post

Heading into November, the Detroit Lions resembled a train wreck. Entering their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, the Lions are suddenly on the fast track to playing meaningful games in December.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 22 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Ranking contenders for NFC's No. 1 seed: Cowboys, Eagles most trustworthy candidates - NFL.com

With some of the NFC's top teams suffering setbacks in recent weeks, who do you trust most to emerge as the conference's No. 1 seed? Eric Edholm provides his ranking of the top eight contenders for the prize.

Melvin Gordon had funny farewell post to Broncos fans on Instagram - Larry Brown Sports

Melvin Gordon was cut by the Denver Broncos on Monday, but he is maintaining his sense of humor.

San Francisco 49ers embarrass Kyler-less Cardinals, New York Jets at crossroads with Zach Wilson & previewing Thanksgiving day games

Thanksgiving day football is only one day away, so Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein are back to mark the occasion that signals the entrance of the NFL season into its final stretch run over the holidays.

NFL Power Rankings: There's no great answer for what Jets should do with QB Zach Wilson - Yahoo Sports

All these things are true about the New York Jets:

Cowboys, 49ers Climb in DVOA with Big Wins | Football Outsiders

Big wins over NFC rivals move Dallas and San Francisco up our DVOA table. Plus, a look at schedule strength so far and remaining.

Pollard, Perine, and the NFL's Top Receiving Backs | Football Outsiders

The Cowboys and Bengals stars were deadly in the passing game on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey has shined for two teams. And Jonathan Taylor is making the wrong kind of history.