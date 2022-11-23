Seahawks legends Devin Hester, Dwight Freeney among Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023. Seattle Seahawks stars Kam Chancellor, Dave Krieg, and Shaun Alexander unfortunately did not make the cut, although in Kam’s case this was his first year of eligibility. One can only wonder what would’ve happened to Shaun’s HOF case if he didn’t get injured in 2006 and have a very sharp decline to what was a brilliant career.

However, there are some other Seahawks legends who are part of this list. Devin Hester, the greatest special teams returner of all-time, is in the semifinals for the second year in a row. Dwight Freeney, the iconic pass rusher, is a first-time semifinalist in his initial year of eligibility. They were Seahawks in 2016 and 2017 respectively and if/when they’re inducted into Canton they’ll clearly be remembered for their times in Seattle. We also can’t leave out another Seahawks great in guard Jahri Evans, who was simply too good for Seattle’s 2016 offensive line that they let him go in preseason and he went back to the New Orleans Saints.

As for an ex-Seahawk who spent several seasons with the team, running back Ricky Watters is once again a semifinalist. One of only 31 running backs to rush for over 10,000 yards in the NFL, Watters racked up three straight 1,200-yard rushing seasons in Seattle from 1998-2000 before he gave way to Shaun Alexander in 2001. He’s also a member of the Seahawks’ 35th anniversary team and a Super Bowl champion during his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s the full list, which will be reduced to 15 finalists come January.