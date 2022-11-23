NFL 2022, Week 12: Seahawks return from bye, host Raiders to wrap up November

The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) are rested and ready to make their playoff push. Coming into town to try and play spoiler are the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7), who did Seattle a solid by defeating the Denver Broncos last weekend in Colorado.

Seattle is coming off a loss in Germany to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, snapping their four-game winning streak and costing themselves sole possession of first place in the NFC West. At the moment, the San Francisco 49ers have the lead on tiebreaker, but these two play each other on December 15th and the hope is that the Seahawks can at least keep pace with their fierce rivals heading into that rematch.

It’s a bit of a lost season for the Raiders, who might be coming off a win but otherwise are nowhere near the playoff picture. However, they have played a lot of close games and have just lost more of them than won. Only their shutout defeat against the New Orleans Saints was non-competitive from start to finish, so don’t be surprised if the Seahawks are in tough against Las Vegas.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as 3.5-point favorite, with the over/under currently at 47.5 points. The Raiders have yet to win at Lumen Field, having dropped their previous trips in 2006 and 2014.

Seahawks vs. Raiders airs live on CBS (KIRO-7 locally in Seattle) at 1:05 PM PT on Sunday, November 27th with commentary from Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Raiders game coverage.