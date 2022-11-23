Wednesday Injury Report, Week 12: Dee Eskridge one of only two Seahawks players not practicing

It’s the day before Thanksgiving and unlike the dining tables of many across the United States on Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks’ injury report is pretty light.

Only four players were listed on the injury report, with two full participants and two who didn’t practice. The ones who did practice are linebacker Cody Barton and safety Ryan Neal, while the DNPs were wide receiver Dee Eskridge and defensive lineman L.J. Collier.

That Eskridge and Collier are the only DNPs feels almost cruel in a way given how both of them have struggled both with performance and/or injuries during their time in Seattle. In fairness to Collier, he is dealing with an illness and not an injury. Eskridge bruised his hand against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Other than those two, that’s it! Clean as you like. This should mean that the Seahawks won’t have much to report when the final practice occurs on Friday for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.