Seahawks News

If Seahawks commit to Geno Smith next year, then they have to mean it - Seaside Joe

Could Seahawks trade for Zach Wilson? Seaside Joe 1360

Pete Carroll Gives Praise to 'The 12s' Helping Fuel Seattle Seahawks to 6-4 Record - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With the Seahawks surging to a 6-4 record, Pete Carroll had plenty of love for the fans supporting the team.

Which Seattle Seahawks WR is Best? DK Metcalf Makes Tyler Lockett Pro Bowl Argument - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

DK Metcalf on Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: “He is the most underrated receiver in the league. He deserves to be in the Pro Bowl.”

How unlikely is Geno Smith’s rise? We talked to teammates from his seasons as a backup - The Athletic

Smith went six seasons in between being an NFL starter, but that time prepared him for this year's star turn.

Geno Smith & Seahawks Offense Ready To Reach “Another Level” Coming Out Of Bye - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks have been good on offense so far this season, but coming out of the bye week, they know they can be even better.

The Huddle Podcast: Week 12 With The 12s - Seahawks.com

Michael Bumpus, Stacy Rost, and Dave Wyman preview Week 12 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Rookies Buy Thanksgiving Groceries For Surprised Shoppers - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks rookie class got into the holiday spirit by covering the costs for shoppers at a local Safeway on Tuesday.

Former agent breaks down Seahawks' Smith's market, potential contract - Seattle Sports

Former agent and current CBS contributor Joel Corry breaks down what a deal for Seahawks QB Geno Smith looks like as well as his market.

Analysis: Where Seahawks' heralded rookie class stands after bye week - The Seattle Times

Seattle’s rookies have played a combined 2,880 offensive and defensive snaps, second in the NFL behind Houston’s 3,047. And Seattle has had six rookies start a game — all six starting at least three — the most in the NFL.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals List Six Players as DNP on Wednesday Injury Report - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals held a walk-thru on Wednesday, but estimated that six players were non-participants.

Arizona Cardinals sign Pharoh Cooper to practice squad with Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch hurting - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of practice squad signings ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

49ers news: How the 49ers have dominated the NFC West this season - Niners Nation

There has been a theme...

49ers news: Is Jimmy Garoppolo a Pro Bowl QB? - Niners Nation

It depends on which metrics you value/use...

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 11 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the top five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams vs. Chiefs Preview: Bad Injury News on Matthew Stafford, A'Shawn Robinson - L.A. vs. Patrick Mahomes - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams face the daunting task of traveling to play the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Lance McCutcheon deserves a chance if Bryce Perkins starts vs Chiefs - Turf Show Times

Undrafted rookie has yet to catch a pass this season

Rams 2022 Offseason: 3 Players that the Rams must move on from - Turf Show Times

Cutting Henderson and Hollins is just the beginning. Here are 3 more players the Rams must move on from.

Rams rule out QB Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game vs. Chiefs; Bryce Perkins in line to start - NFL.com

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the league's concussion protocol and will not play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Around The NFL

2022 NFL Thanksgiving games: Schedule, picks, odds, injuries - ESPN.com

Everything you need to know for the NFL's three games on Thanksgiving, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.

NFL Thanksgiving Games: History, traditions and best moments - ESPN.com

This Thanksgiving Day tradition dates back to 1934. We revisit the beginning, the biggest performers and the best moments.

Benched QB Zach Wilson apologizes to Jets for postgame comments - ESPN.com

Under heavy criticism from fans and media, benched QB Zach Wilson spoke to the entire Jets team on Wednesday, admitting he botched Sunday's postgame news conference.

NFL QB Index, Week 12: Jalen Hurts leapfrogs Josh Allen; Kirk Cousins slides

Jalen Hurts is climbing toward the top spot in Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings after leading a comeback victory over the Colts. How far does Kirk Cousins tumble after a disastrous outing against the Cowboys?

Falcons, Commanders surprisingly battle for potential playoff position - National Football Post

While the Washington Commanders compete in the winningest division in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons play in the weakest division. When the teams meet S

Is 1 factor key to Josh Allen's recent struggles? - Larry Brown Sports

Some talent evaluators reportedly believe one significant factor may be behind Josh Allen's recent regression.

Mike McDaniel's Dolphins aren’t 49ers East. They’re something elevated - Yahoo Sports

It’s easy to make the link between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers, who play each other in Week 13.

Jets’ offseason tough talk has become in-season culture-building. Benching Zach Wilson cemented it - Yahoo Sports

In early August, on the day the New York Jets lost first-round offensive tackle Mekhi Becton due to injury for yet another season, head coach Robert Saleh began to grapple with the impact it could have on Zach Wilson. General manager Joe Douglas had retreated to his office and was lining up potential free agent options to patch the offensive line, while Saleh leaned against a practice facility wall and contemplated what this meant for his presumed franchise quarterback.

From Deebo to Tua: 10 Stats to Shape the Super Bowl Stretch | Football Outsiders

Splits that matter down the 2022 NFL season stretch, from Tua Tagovailoa's throws past the sticks to the 49ers' YAC.