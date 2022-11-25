The Seattle Seahawks return to action on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. A win coupled with a San Francisco 49ers loss to the New Orleans Saints puts them back on top of the NFC West. A loss and a win by the Washington Commanders over the Atlanta Falcons would drop them out of the final wild card spot.

Seahawks News

Seaside LIVE Seahawks game chats: Starting this Sunday vs. Raiders - Seaside Chats

Seaside Joe 1361: HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

Healthy & Confident, Seattle Seahawks CB Tre Brown 'Can Be One of Best Corners in the League' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Missing a full year due a severe knee injury, Tre Brown patiently waited for his chance to contribute on the field again for the Seattle Seahawks. Finally back in action, he's confident in his ability to make a talented young secondary even better down the stretch.

Raiders at Seahawks spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 12 NFL game - The Athletic

It’ll be a matchup between one of the most disappointing teams and most surprising teams on Sunday when the Raiders (disappointing) travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks (surprising).

The Opposing View: An Insider’s Look At The Seahawks’ Week 12 Opponent, The Las Vegas Raiders - Seahawks.com

Five questions from Seahawks.com about this week’s opponent; five answers from Raiders digital team reporter Levi Edwards.

Seahawks Daily: Thankful - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks are thankful for the journey and appreciate where they're at both on and off the field this Thanksgiving.

Curtis Allen: Talking through a Geno Smith extension « Seahawks Draft Blog

With Geno Smith giving the Seahawks ten games of fantastic play so far this season, he has made a major step from being a stopgap providing a handful of good games to something more. It is now time to start seriously considering his future with the team beyond this season.

Fann: 3 Seahawks X-factors for the remainder of the season - Seattle Sports

Getting contributions from three players on defense would give the Seahawks a big boost in the quest for the NFC West title down the stretch.

NFC West News

Sean McVay's Broadcasting Interest 'League's Worst Kept Secret' Says ESPN Analyst - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

With the Rams continuing to struggle this season, is Sean McVay done following the season?

Ranking the individual Thanksgiving dinner items - Turf Show Times

Where do you stand on the entree vs. side dish controversy?

Rams’ collapse started with losing Von Miller to Bills - Turf Show Times

LA tried to "run it back" without one of their bona fide stars

Happy Thanksgiving To Everyone at ROTB - Revenge of the Birds

I would like to express my thanks to:

Five Takeaways From Arizona Cardinals' Third Episode of Hard Knocks - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are still stuck at four wins after the third episode of HBO's Hard Knocks series with the team. Here's five takeaways.

Why The 49ers Will Go to the Super Bowl - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this season.

49ers News: The defense showed their secret weapon against the Cardinals - Niners Nation

The 49ers defense knows exactly how to frustrate opponents

Around The NFL

Vikings hold off Patriots, take commanding lead in NFC North

The Vikings move to 9-2 on the season, while the Patriots slip to 6-5.

NFL Week 12 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game

NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 12.

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games - NFL.com

Josh Allen rallied his Bills past Detroit, while Micah Parsons' Cowboys and Justin Jefferson's Vikings kept pace in the NFC. Here's what we learned from Thursday's games.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Desperate Packers take shot at suddenly mortal Eagles - National Football Post

After a pristine 8-0 start, the Philadelphia Eagles have some things to tidy up heading into Sunday night’s visit from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Brian Daboll loses his mind after penalty against Giants - Larry Brown Sports

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll got angry after a penalty was called against his team to nullify a touchdown.

NFL bad beat: Missed field goal, meaningless Giants TD drive crushes Cowboys bettors - Yahoo Sports

Dallas Cowboys bettors had already ate their turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie and were going to end the day with a nice win.