Report: Seahawks tried to add depth to pass rush off waiver wire

In Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the pass rush of the Seattle Seahawks was unable to apply much pressure at all on Tom Brady. On 29 dropbacks the Hawks were able to pressure Brady just a half dozen times and hit him only once, while failing to record a sack.

Thus, during the bye week the team turned to the waiver wire in an attempt to add depth to the group for the stretch run. However, much like the team’s attempts to get to Brady in Munich, they were not successful in reaching their goal.

A follow-up on two recently waived Rams:



RB Darrell Henderson was claimed only by the Jaguars.



LB Justin Hollins was claimed by both the Packers and Seahawks, with Green Bay having priority. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 25, 2022

A product of the University of Oregon, Justin Hollins was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but was waived at the end of training camp in 2020. Claimed by the Los Angeles Rams, he spent the past two and a half seasons as a situational pass rusher, and has generated 35 pressures while recording seven sacks during his career.

Of course, with a pair of games against the Los Angeles Rams left on the schedule over the remainder of the season, it’s entirely possible the Seahawks interest in Hollins was in order to pick his brain on the intricacies of the Los Angeles defense ahead of the two teams facing off in Week 13.