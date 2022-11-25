Seahawks-Raiders Friday injury report: Dee Eskridge out, everyone else is good to go

After the bye week following the trip to Germany, the Seattle Sea hawks return home to Lumen Field to face the Las Vegas Raiders, who are fresh off an overtime win against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks are looking very good health wise for Sunday, as the Friday injury report that was released was nearly empty.

#Seahawks injury report for their Week 12 game vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/nW23mU70t4 — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 25, 2022

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge is still battling a hand injury and will not be healthy enough to play on Sunday, so he has been ruled out. But everyone else appears to be in good shape.

Defensive end L.J. Collier and left guard Damien Lewis were limited in practice in parts of the week, with Collier missing Wednesday’s practice entirely due to battling an illness. But barring a change early in the weekend, it will not effect Collier’s status for Sunday. Linebacker Cody Barton and safety Ryan Neal also appeared on the injury report during practice this week, but they are also slated to play against the Raiders as well.