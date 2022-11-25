Dee Eskridge has broken hand, likely to be placed on IR

While the injury report for the Seattle Seahawks is in good shape for this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team did release some unfortunate news regarding second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who has been dealing with a hand injury.

Pete Carroll said Dee Eskridge actually does have a broken hand and implied he’ll be going on IR soon. Carroll told reporters after the Bucs game that Eskridge’s hand wasn’t broken. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 25, 2022

This is an injury that seems to have worsened over the last couple of weeks, especially considering head coach Pete Carroll said it was not broken after the Buccaneers game in Germany. But once the move is made to place Eskridge on Injured Reserve, he will miss at least the next four weeks.

The Western Michigan product has missed his fair share of time over his first two seasons due to injury. He was sidelined much of the first half of 2021 due to a severe concussion, and he will now miss extended time this season with a broken hand. In ten games so far this season, Eskridge has reeled in just seven catches for 58 yards on 13 targets.