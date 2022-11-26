Jordyn Brooks improving, Jason Myers has been steady as ever, opponent previews, and an updated injury report. Prepare for Sunday’s game and follow the links!

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Raiders - Seaside Joe

My 500th Seahawks article of the year: Seaside Joe 1362

Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders Preview: Can Seattle Bounce Back? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Coming off their bye, the Seahawks have the rest advantage while the Raiders went into overtime against the Denver Broncos and former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

Week 12 Injury Report: Seahawks vs. Raiders - Seahawks.com

Details on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 12 game against the Raiders, including game status designations.

Jordyn Brooks’ command of Seahawks’ D expanding as he works to fill big shoes - The Athletic

No Seahawk could replace Bobby Wagner alone, but Brooks has taken major strides as the leader of Seattle's defense this season.

Friday Round-Up: Jason Myers Is Mr. Reliable In 2022 - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks kicker is 19-for-20 on field goals through the first 10 games of the 2022 season.

QB wristbands trending NFL topic after comments by Seahawks' Carroll - Seattle Sports

Whether Seahawks coach Pete Carroll meant it as a barb for Russell Wilson or a bouquet for Geno Smith, he made QB wristbands a hot topic.

Seahawks LB Cody Barton 'getting better' as he goes through first season as full-time starter - The Seattle Times

The lessons have just kept on coming for Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton in his first season as a full-time starter after three years playing mostly on special teams. The new scheme, learning a whole different style of defense, just [playing] defense in general [after] first three years played a lot of special teams,” Barton said. So, I’ve just learned a ton.

NFC West News

Can Los Angeles Rams Defense Slow Down 'Alien' Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Facing one of the NFL's best offenses, the Los Angeles Rams will have to focus on slowing down the two "aliens" for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rams offseason: Who do the Rams need to replace on the offensive line? - Turf Show Times

5 questions that the Rams need to answer over the season’s final seven games

Rams-Chiefs: 5 things the Rams need to do to upset the Chiefs on the road - Turf Show Times

5 things the Rams need to do to upset the Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals Hard Knocks Episode 3 - Revenge of the Birds

Overall, I think that HBO did a very good job of capturing the human elements of the Cardinals’ week of preparation and how things played out in the football game.

Four Arizona Cardinals Storylines to Follow vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There are plenty of things to watch for in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Has 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Improved? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has improved since last season.

49ers news: 5 players to watch on the 49ers offense against the Saints - Niners Nation

Will the offense keep humming?

Brandon Aiyuk holding his own among 49ers' array of offensive stars - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle get more hype, but Aiyuk is just as productive and important for the 49ers.

Around The NFL

QB future of all 32 NFL teams: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and other not-so-simple scenarios - The Athletic

How happy is each NFL team with its quarterback, now and in the future? We organize them by commitment and contentment.

NFL Week 12 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN.com

Everything you need to know for the NFL's post-Thanksgiving Week 12 games, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.

Winning 'makes it easier' but Vikings' Kirk Cousins is his own worst critic - Minnesota Vikings Blog- ESPN

Fresh off his best game of the season, Cousins still wasn't satisfied. "Even when things are good, my mind goes to how can they be better," he said.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

2022 NFL season: Week 12 fantasy football matchups - NFL.com

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

Giants-Cowboys most watched regular-season game in NFL history - National Football Post

The NFL said Friday that the Thanksgiving Day game between the host Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants set a regular-season viewership record.

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Trevor Lawrence outrushes Lamar Jackson; Packers upset Eagles - NFL.com

Will Trevor Lawrence outrush Lamar Jackson? Can the Packers channel another upset win against a heavily favored NFC power? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2022 season.

Bill Belichick got testy with reporter over Hunter Henry TD question - Larry Brown Sports

The New England Patriots had a touchdown overturned in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, and Bill Belichick was in no mood to discuss the play after the game.