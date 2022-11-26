Podcast: Breaking down rest of Seahawks’ schedule, previewing Raiders game

It’s a holiday weekend and the Field Gulls Podcast team has been busy cranking out new content for you to listen to!

First up is a look at the Seattle Seahawks’ remaining schedule, which features five home games over the last seven including a pivotal rematch on December 15th against the San Francisco 49ers. At 6-4, the Seahawks’ playoff odds are good but they’re far from a lock given the recent rise of the Washington Commanders. It’s a tight race for the NFC West and the wild card spots, so where will Seattle end up? Dan Viens and Dayna O’Gorman break it all down.

The other episode has Dan chatting with Silver and Black Pride’s Matt Holder for a look ahead to Sunday’s showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders. Yes, the Raiders are 3-7 and 1-7 against non-Denver Broncos opposition, but most of their games have been close and they shouldn’t be discounted from any game with the threats that Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs can pose to any NFL defense.

Listen to both episodes below!

Seahawks Schedule Episode

Show Description:

Dayna O’Gorman and Dan Viens break down the rest of the Seattle Seahawks schedule. Can the team get enough wins to win the division? Make the playoffs?

Seahawks-Raiders Preview with Matt Holder

Show Description:

Matt Holder of the Silver and Black Pride Podcast joins Dan Viens to break down the Seahawks home matchup against the Raiders.

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts