It was supposed to be a rebuilding year. They weren’t supposed to compete for a playoff spot. They were supposed to be a joke of a team that was in the running for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Instead, the Seattle Seahawks behind Geno Smith have used one of the most air oriented offenses in the NFL to surprise the league and sit it a tie with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West standings. That on field performance has inspired confidence in fans off the field, and the result is a team that is ready to compete for a playoff spot down the stretch, while fans dream of a bright future, with confidence at high levels.

Tied with the Hawks at the top of the standings, and in fan optimism, are the aforementioned 49ers, whose fans appear to be just as optimistic.

The bump in optimism for Niners fans following the Monday Night Football win in Mexico City comes at the expense of Arizona Cardinals fans, whose faith in the team is plummeting and heading in the exact opposite direction.

As for the Los Angeles Rams, who happen to occupy last place in the NFC West as of writing thanks to a rash of injuries and lack of experienced depth, one out of four fans continues to believe the team is heading in the right direction.

So, not only are the Seahawks sitting pretty for 2022, the future looks bright, even compared to the rest of the division.

However, while this completes a review of how fans across the NFC West are feeling about their team, as long as the opportunity is available to see how fans of other teams are feeling, it seems prudent to check in on at least one other fanbase. Choosing completely and entirely at random by pulling team names out of a hat, here’s a look at fan confidence for the Denver Broncos.

Oh. Oh my. I wonder what could have their confidence so low?

Oh well, at least their 3-7 record should land them a nice pick early in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

