Seahawks move Dee Eskridge to IR, downgrade Abe Lucas to Questionable

Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, they will be without the services of their 2021 second round pick Dee Eskridge, and could be without 2022 third round selection Abe Lucas.

The @Seahawks added T Abraham Lucas to the injury report as Questionable (illness), and made three roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/fbKBvzTgiZ — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 26, 2022

Lucas, as noted, has been downgraded due to illness, and if he is unable to play it would likely mean either Stone Forsythe or Jake Curhan at the position against the Raiders.

Whether or not Lucas plays, the Seahawks will be without the services of Eskridge, as the broken hand he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now keep him out for at least four games. He will be eligible to return to the 53 man roster after the Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15. In order to provide depth at the position in Eskridge’s absence, Seattle elevated Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

In addition, the Seahawks also elevated Vi Jones from the practice squad for the second straight game.