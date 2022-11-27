Raiders vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) are back from their bye week and ready to make their push for the playoffs. Hoping to build off of last week’s comeback win and play the role of spoiler in Seattle are the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7).

Seattle is coming off a difficult loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany, which snapped their five-game winning streak and cost them the lead in the NFC West. Meanwhile the Raiders moved out of the AFC West cellar via tiebreaker thanks to an overtime victory over the Denver Broncos, completing a season sweep. While the Raiders may be 3-7 they have played almost exclusively close games, so the Seahawks best not take this game for granted.

Depending on how results elsewhere go, the Seahawks could end Week 12 either back on top of the NFC West or out of the playoff picture entirely. Not the way I’d want to wrap up the Thanksgiving holiday!

Here are all the details fans need on this matchup between two former AFC West rivals, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Channel: CBS (coverage map here)

Announcers: Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta (sideline reporter: A.J. Ross)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | Paramount+| Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Silver and Black Pride

Odds

The Seahawks are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 47.5.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

October

Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions

Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints

Week 6, 10/16: W 19-9 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7, 10/23: W 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8, 10/30: W 27-13 vs. New York Giants

November

Week 9, 11/6: W 31-21 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): L 21-16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:05 PM PT, CBS)

December

Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)