2022 NFL Season: Week 12 early games open thread

Go Panthers!

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The best 10 AM game is the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tennessee Titans. The game we care about for draft pick reasons is the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

Map info here on 506 Sports

