2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Raiders 1st Quarter game thread

The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) have had a week off and during that time they’ve lost their lead in the NFC West to the San Francisco 49ers. This isn’t a must win game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) but a loss would hurt their chances of qualifying the postseason, let alone win the division.

Seattle’s five-game winning streak was snapped in Munich against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Raiders’ three-game losing skid ended with a dramatic overtime win over the Denver Broncos. We thank the Raiders for their efforts to aid the Seahawks through elevating Denver’s draft pick.

Vegas has been in a ton of close games and the Seahawks typically play a lot of them. Just because the Raiders have been a bad team doesn’t mean they should be overlooked.

This team has five home games in seven weeks and should make the most of it. Let’s turn this surprising season into an NFC West title and a playoff berth!

SEA!!!!