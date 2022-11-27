 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks vs. Raiders: NFL TV coverage map and commentators

Most of the West Coast is getting Seahawks-Raiders.

By Mookie Alexander
The Seattle Seahawks are back in action against the Las Vegas Raiders, and there are a few markets outside of the usual West Coast areas that will be getting this game on their local CBS affiliate.

As always, 506 Sports does the maps, and as you can see the green is where Seahawks-Raiders will be distributed.

506 Sports

Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Tampa have all taken the Seahawks game. Those markets have 10 AM kickoffs on FOX and since CBS has a singleheader week, those CBS stations are getting 1 PM games so that there’s no competing matchup for their respective home teams at the 10 AM slot. Some cities like Cleveland and New York City opted for the Chargers-Cardinals game, which is also a late window kick for CBS.

Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will be the announcers for Seahawks-Raiders. This was the same crew that called Seattle’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, in what was Geno Smith’s first win as Seahawks starter.

Here are the announcers for the full slate of games at 10 AM and 1 PM:

10 AM

Falcons-Commanders - FOX - Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Bears-Jets - FOX - Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Broncos-Panthers - FOX - Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Buccaneers-Browns - FOX - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Bengals-Titans - CBS - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Texans-Dolphins - CBS - Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Ravens-Jaguars - CBS - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner

1 PM

Raiders-Seahawks (1:05) - CBS - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, A.J. Ross

Chargers-Cardinals (1:05) - CBS - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Rams-Chiefs (1:25) - FOX - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews

Saints-49ers (1:25) - FOX - Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

