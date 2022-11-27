Seahawks vs. Raiders: Seattle falls out of playoff spot with 40-34 overtime loss to Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) have collapsed out of the playoffs entirely entering December.

A 40-34 overtime loss is how the Seahawks returned from their bye week against a Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) team that has struggled all season to win close games. Josh Jacobs rushed for over 200 yards and had over 300 yards from scrimmage. The Raiders offense had 576 yards and outside of turnovers they did whatever they wanted against a horrific Seahawks defense.

Geno Smith threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns but had an interception that led to a Raiders touchdown. Kenneth Walker III rushed for two touchdowns but couldn’t get going otherwise and him and Smith had a critical botched exchange that led to a Raiders fumble recovery.

Seattle has lost two straight and now the postseason hopes are in serious trouble.

1st Quarter

The Raiders got the ball first and immediately turned it over. Derek Carr picked off by Quandre Diggs on his first attempt! He made a diving play and returned it inside the Raiders’ 15. Two plays later, Kenneth Walker III broke outside contain and took off for a 12-yard touchdown run. 7-0 Seahawks.

The Raiders responded to that disastrous start and marched down the field on the Seahawks defense. Derek Carr took a heavy shot from Uchenna Nwosu on a 3rd down conversion and was holding his ribs, but he did come back into the game on the next play. Ryan Neal should’ve picked Carr on his first pass after the apparent injury, but it slipped through his hands. This was costly, as Carr threw a touchdown to an open Ameer Abdullah on the wheel route to wrap up an 11-play, 75-yard drive. Quandre Diggs was burned on the play. 7-7.

After a Seattle punt, the Raiders got the ball back but just as quickly gave it away on another interception by Quandre Diggs. Carr was looking for TE Foster Moreau, but Cody Barton got a hand on it and Diggs was able to get his second pick of the afternoon.

Geno almost gave it right back on consecutive red zone throws that were nearly intercepted in the end zone. The 3rd down pass into the back of the end zone for Duron Harmon was overturned after it was confirmed that Harmon had bobbled the ball on the way down. No interception after all and that resulted in a chipshot Jason Myers field goal. 10-7 Seahawks.

2nd Quarter

Vegas went three-and-out and the Seahawks went to work with a couple of nice throws from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf, but on 4th and 1 an illegal man downfield penalty on Phil Haynes negated a conversion to Tyler Lockett inside the Raiders’ 5. Jason Myers had to come out for the field goal and he banged one through from 34. 13-7 Seahawks.

The Raiders resorted to some trickery to take their first lead of the afternoon. Facing 1st and 10 at Seattle’s 36, a flea flicker back to Carr turned into an easy throw to a crossing Mack Hollins who jogged in for the touchdown. 14-13 Raiders.

Geno was intercepted by Denzel Perryman on what looked like a route mix-up between Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who ran into each other and led to the pick. Josh Jacobs bullied the entire Seahawks defense for a 30-yard touchdown on the next play. 21-13 Raiders.

Smith responded to the pick by coming out firing on all cylinders. Five straight completions culminated in a beautiful touchdown from Smith to Tyler Lockett for 35 yards. 21-20 Seahawks.

The Raiders tried to enter halftime with more points on the board and they converted a key 4th and 2 on a run with Josh Jacobs to the outside. Tariq Woolen could not make the tackle in the backfield and Jacobs got Vegas into field goal range. A throw from Carr to Foster Moreau put Vegas in the red zone. Curiously, the Raiders opted to kick a field goal with :14 left instead of going for an end zone shot. Daniel Carlson made his field goal from 36 out. 24-20 Raiders.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks regained the lead with a 7-play, 75-yard drive that featured a couple of easy catch-and runs for Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin, and then an angry run (aided by his teammates) by Kenneth Walker III for his second teeder. 27-24 Seahawks.

Vegas responded with a run-heavy 68-yard drive that saw both Josh Jacobs and rookie running back Zamir White feast on a porous Seahawks defensive line. Curiously, on 4th and 1 inside the 10-yard line the Raiders opted to kick a field goal. Yeah. Daniel Carlson tied it up. 27-27.

Both teams exchanged punts to cap off a quarter in which the Raiders really did whatever they wanted on the ground, but a Foster Moreau dropped a gimme 3rd down pass that would’ve extended the drive.

4th Quarter

A promising 9-play, 63-yard drive was ended abruptly by a botched exchange between Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker. It looked like Walker wasn’t expecting to get the ball and the end result was a fumble and a Chandler Jones recovery deep in Raiders territory. Josh Jacobs continued barreling through the Seahawks defense on his way to over 100 yards on the ground and over 50 through the air. Faced with 4th and inches near midfield, a toss to Jacobs was STUFFED by Ryan Neal and Cody Barton for a turnover on downs. Huge!

Off the stop, the Seahawks took advantage of the short field. A 3rd down holding on Rock Ya-Sin extended Seattle’s drive on what was otherwise an incomplete pass to Tyler Lockett. On the next 3rd and 1, Geno found Travis Homer out in the flat, and he broke free for an 18-yard go-ahead touchdown. 34-27 Seahawks with 5:37 to go.

After a horrible overthrow by Carr to Foster Moreau, Davante Adams made a spectacular grab for 28 yards with Michael Jackson draped all over him. The Raiders got inside the 10 with a goal-to-go when Josh Jacobs fumbled. Incredibly, they ruled his forward progress stopped and the Seahawks couldn’t challenge what would’ve been a fumble and a clear recovery by Bruce Irvin. On 3rd and goal from the 6 out of the two-minute warning, Derek Carr found Foster Moreau for the touchdown. 34-34 with 1:54 to go.

Smith checked it down to DeeJay Dallas for 5 yards. Geno then found Marquise Goodwin for a first down at their own 35. A pass to Lockett bounced short and incomplete. A diving catch by Metcalf was made and he rolled out of bounds. Upon review the play was overturned as not having control. Wow. Geno was sacked by Maxx Crosby on the next play and forced Seattle to punt with :48 left. A booming punt by Michael Dickson was dropped by Keelan Cole but he recovered it at his own 9. That seemingly compelled the Raiders to play for overtime.

Overtime

The Raiders won the coin toss and converted a 3rd and 5 to Keelan Cole for 9 yards. Josh Jacobs ran into Seahawks territory. Shelby Harris made a huge stop on Jacobs on 3rd and 1 inside Seattle’s 40, giving Josh McDaniels an interesting decision. He opted to kick a 56-yard field goal with Daniel Carlson. WIDE RIGHT!! Seattle ball at their own 46. And they went three-and-out.

Josh Jacobs ran for 86 yards and the win. 40-34 Raiders final.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Kenneth Walker III 12-yard touchdown run - SEA 7, LV 0

1st Quarter: Ameer Abdullah 18-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr - SEA 7, LV 7

1st Quarter: Jason Myers 24-yard field goal - SEA 10, LV 7

2nd Quarter: Jason Myers 34-yard field goal - SEA 13, LV 7

2nd Quarter: Mack Hollins 36-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr - SEA 13, LV 14

2nd Quarter: Josh Jacobs 30-yard touchdown run - SEA 13, LV 21

2nd Quarter: Tyler Lockett 35-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 20, LV 21

2nd Quarter: Daniel Carlson 36-yard field goal - SEA 20, LV 24

3rd Quarter: Kenneth Walker III 14-yard touchdown run - SEA 27, LV 24

3rd Quarter: Daniel Carlson 25-yard field goal - SEA 27, LV 27

4th Quarter: Travis Homer 18-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 34, LV 27

4th Quarter: Foster Moreau 6-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr - SEA 34, LV 34

Overtime: Josh Jacobs 86-yard touchdown run - SEA 34, LV 40

Seahawks Injury Report

Ryan Neal suffered an undisclosed injury in overtime.

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks go on the road against the Los Angeles Rams (3-8) on Sunday, December 4th at 1:05 pm PT on FOX.