Seahawks vs. Raiders inactives: Abe Lucas will play, Jake Curhan a healthy scratch

The inactives are out for the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders, and the good news is that right tackle Abe Lucas is not on this list. Lucas was questionable on the injury report with an illness, opening the possibility of guard/tackle Jake Curhan getting the start in his absence. The fact that Curhan is inactive gives away that Lucas is good to go and will play this afternoon.

No other surprises on this list, with Myles Adams perhaps the only notable absence given he was active over Bryan Mone two weeks ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Dee Eskridge placed on IR without anyone getting signed to the active roster, the Seahawks only have six inactives compared to the standard seven. For anyone thinking the Raiders would unleash Sidney Jones and Jacob Hollister for a revenge game... it ain’t happening.

Seahawks

Penny Hart

Artie Burns

Tony Jones Jr

Jake Curhan

Teez Tabor

Myles Adams

Raiders

Sidney Jones IV

Jacob Hollister

Neil Farrell Jr

Brittain Brown

Jackson Barton

Matthew Butler

Kendall Vickers