Seahawks vs. Raiders inactives: Abe Lucas will play, Jake Curhan a healthy scratch

The inactives are out for the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders, and the good news is that right tackle Abe Lucas is not on this list. Lucas was questionable on the injury report with an illness, opening the possibility of guard/tackle Jake Curhan getting the start in his absence. The fact that Curhan is inactive gives away that Lucas is good to go and will play this afternoon.
No other surprises on this list, with Myles Adams perhaps the only notable absence given he was active over Bryan Mone two weeks ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With Dee Eskridge placed on IR without anyone getting signed to the active roster, the Seahawks only have six inactives compared to the standard seven. For anyone thinking the Raiders would unleash Sidney Jones and Jacob Hollister for a revenge game... it ain’t happening.
Seahawks
Penny Hart
Artie Burns
Tony Jones Jr
Jake Curhan
Teez Tabor
Myles Adams
Raiders
Sidney Jones IV
Jacob Hollister
Neil Farrell Jr
Brittain Brown
Jackson Barton
Matthew Butler
Kendall Vickers
