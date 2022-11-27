‘Definitely deserve that loss’ - Twitter reacts to the Seahawks’ overtime heartbreaker

Dang it, dang it, dang it. They could have won that game, should have won that game, and by all accounts, the Raiders tried to give them that game.

— Lofa Tatupu (@LofaTatupu51) November 28, 2022

The Raiders pulled a Broncos lulz — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 28, 2022

But of course, things ended up materializing quite differently than many of us anticipate... The Seattle Seahawks stayed at home following their bye and hosted the Las Vegas Raiders, who entered this game holding a 3-7 record. Things got going pretty quick for the Seahawks, as Quandre Diggs jumped Derek Carr’s first pass... and then intercepted another shortly later. Unfortunately, this defense wouldn’t keep up this torrid pace all afternoon, as the team ultimately fell to the Raiders in overtime. A disappointing ending, to be sure, but it was an exciting game nonetheless. Still, confidence is rapidly eroding in this once plucky team that is starting to look just a little bit... less plucky.

The Seahawks are 6-5 which in a vacuum isn't terrible but back to back losses to the Bucs and Raiders is a bad, bad look. in this one in particular, offense wasn't clutch and the defense appears to have seriously regressed. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 28, 2022

The Seahawks are punting from Raiders territory with 4 minutes left in overtime pic.twitter.com/pV0pz8wiW6 — Wilson Conn (@wilson_conn) November 28, 2022

Seahawks absolutely had their chance to win that game in OT. Couple first downs and Myers ends it — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) November 28, 2022

Im not angry. Just went back to my original expectations. Any win over 4 is bonus. — DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) November 28, 2022

I had bought into the Seahawks being a good (or at least average) team based on how thoroughly they beat the Chargers (and to a lesser extent Cardinals) but in hindsight that might have told us more about the Chargers (and Cardinals) than Seahawks — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 28, 2022

To really understand this game, though, you need to understand how a particular sequence of plays late in the fame unfolded. First, the Seahawks’ defense appeared to force a critical red zone turnover on a Josh Jones fumble that Bruce Irvin recovered, but the play appeared to have been ruled down by down by contact. Pete Carroll had a particularly dramatic mic red flag drop on what appeared to be a fumble, but it was ultimately nullified by the chicanery that was about to follow.

Ranking challenge flag throwing by drama and build-up:

1) Pete Carroll — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) November 28, 2022

Following the instantly infamous “forward progress” ruling, DK Metcalf had what appeared to be a reception and a first down taken away following an official review. Of course, I take no credit for any of the opinions expressed below, but the officials made some interesting (translation: game-altering) calls that generated some equally interesting reactions.

Bull fucking shit!!!!! — rachel ️‍ ✊(wrathypoo) (@TheGaychel) November 28, 2022

Forward progress is the biggest cop-out call in all of football. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) November 28, 2022

Any review system that overrules this catch needs to be set aflame and tossed into the ocean — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) November 28, 2022

Nothing indisputable about that. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 28, 2022

i can't stand these guys https://t.co/nzjy8NA942 — irreversibly genopilled but it's festive ❄ (@cmikesspinmove) November 28, 2022

Screwed twice within 2 minutes https://t.co/8GIP950eb1 — Camden MacLaren ️‍⚧️ (@Prose_Edda) November 28, 2022

I thought I was mad after the saints game but booyyyy — wrong opinions back on the menu (@wrongopinionman) November 28, 2022

It was called a catch on the field. There's NOTHING conclusive that it wasn't a catch. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) November 28, 2022

seahawks now coming off their 2nd bye in 2 weeks — genobel prize smith (@beat_valley) November 28, 2022

But you can’t blame anybody other than the Seahawks for letting yet another team run all over them. This defense has returned to its early season form, and the inspiring stops on 3rd/4th and short shouldn’t cloud the fact that they can’t consistently stop anybody.

Definitely deserve that loss. All the way around... — HopelessNotRomantic (@BrianUnbothered) November 28, 2022

Third-most yards allowed (576) in a game in franchise history.



49ers had 580 in a 38-7 win in 1988.



Bills had 579 in a 42-23 win in 2000. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 28, 2022

Josh Jacobs had the seventh most yards from scrimmage (303) in an NFL game in the Super Bowl era.



Both his 229 rushing yards and his 303 yards from scrimmage are Raiders team records!#RaiderNation — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) November 28, 2022

Seahawks just continuing to get gashed on the ground — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) November 27, 2022

But optimism isn’t completely off the table, as the Seahawks aren’t out of this one. They may be on the outside looking in, but they have some big games looming and can still get back on the right track.

Lots of loud Seahawks chants after this game. I like how loyal this city is. Tells me that even if we had a terrible szn and become a trash team like the Raiders, then people will still stick beside us. And that’s a good thing. — FOOTBALL ANA (GENOPILLED) (@FootballGirlAna) November 28, 2022

That one stings because a win would've put 11 victories on the table and now it's gonna be a real dogfight for seeds 6 and 7



Maybe just sweep the Rams to make up for it — John Parodyvid Fraley (@johndavidfraley) November 28, 2022

I still believe in Geno but he'll regress a bit. This defense though... — Mookie Alexander, Unofficially (@mookiealexander) November 27, 2022

The Offense had their ups and downs, but as they have shown for much of this season, they are more than capable of putting points on the board. The play calling may have been a bit uneven, but it was sporadically impressive, especially in some critical moments. Plus, Kenneth Walker found the end zone a couple more times today, even on an afternoon where he could find zero daylight otherwise.

K9 and the ENTIRE o-line cannot be denied! !! — Lofa Tatupu (@LofaTatupu51) November 27, 2022

Nice play design (2) pic.twitter.com/gNhGNk3gu0 — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) November 28, 2022

Poona Ford sack.

Quandre Diggs 2 INTs.



The NFLonghorns are having a day for the Seahawks. — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) November 27, 2022

Update: DK Metcalf is a grown man — The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) November 27, 2022

Have a day, Shane Waldron. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 27, 2022

Beautiful speed bootleg call from Shane Waldron with the Raiders defense expecting QB sneak on the 3rd and 1. It happens too fast for the flat defender to cover. #Seahawks Travis Homer TD! — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) November 27, 2022

first touchdown of the season, third of his career (second receiving) for Travis Homer comes at a rather timely moment for the Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 27, 2022

Quandre Diggs had an incredible first quarter, picking off Derek Carr twice!

Two INTs for Quandre Diggs... and it's still the first quarter @qdiggs6



: #LVvsSEA on CBS

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/sHfVqLZ7N3 pic.twitter.com/hGUEus7coR — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022

Poona Ford had an impressive couple of plays early on, and that was fun.

Of course there is always this:

Silver lining in the #Seahawks loss:



Their #Broncos 1st rounder moved up to #4 overall with them losing to the Panthers and the Raiders jumping to #9 overall. pic.twitter.com/OGlW1PIvJN — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) November 28, 2022

All thoughts with Ryan Neal, who is an awesome guy and a huge part of this defense.

Losing Ryan Neal would be devastating. He has been a play maker for us this season in Adams absence. Looks to be in a lot of pain. Prayers up. #Seahawks #RyanNeal — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) November 28, 2022

Hope Ryan Neal is okay. In a contract year too. Injuries suck — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) November 28, 2022

On to the Los Angeles Rams!