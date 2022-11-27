Post-Game Reaction Show: Seahawks playoff hopes take big hit with loss to Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks were in position to move up in the wild card standings with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead they gave up almost 600 yards of offense and dropped a 40-34 overtime game at home to a team whose previous three wins were against the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Seattle is now out of the playoff picture and a postseason appearance that seemed more likely than not two weeks ago is suddenly in considerable doubt. We had expectations of a bad team and a bad season but the in-season surprise start to the year has made these two straight losses more jarring.

Dan Viens has his Rapid Reaction podcast up to talk about today’s defeat, which saw horrific defense and an offensive performance that was worse than the 34 points scored suggested.

Show Description:

The Seahawks fall to 6-5 and into second place in the NFC West, losing in OT to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-34. Dan Viens gives you his immediate reaction after the game, including his take on what’s to blame for the loss and what it does to the teams playoff chances.

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts