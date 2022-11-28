Seattle Seahawks get knocked in the chin by the Raiders. Why did the defense look so terrible? What can be done to fix it? On the bright side, the Seahawks slide into the 3rd pick with another inept performance from the Broncos’ offense.

Seahawks News

Falling to the Tom Brady-led Bucs is one thing. Giving up 40 points at home after a bye week to the struggling Raiders is another.

The Seattle Seahawks came up short of a thrilling win - and a potential first-place tie in the NFC West - with a heart-breaking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and players react to Sunday’s overtime loss to the Raiders.

Notes and takeaways from an overtime loss to the Raiders on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Get a recap of the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks football game.

The voices of Seattle Sports react to the Seahawks' shocking 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday.

The Seahawks came back from the bye week but the struggles that plagued them against Tampa Bay were even worse vs Las Vegas.

And an offense that for a little while could also rely on a running game along with Geno Smith is again stuck with one dimension. The hope is that the Seahawks aren’t so stuck that they can’t reverse course and still make something of a season that few figured would amount to much when it started. But that’ll only happen if the Seahawks figure a few things out quickly.

NFC West News

The Los Angeles Rams offense put together another lackluster performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McVay admitted before the season he’s never coached in adversarial conditions, now he’s getting more than his fair share

Bryce Perkins earned another chance to start as defense does its job

Another gem of a performance by the 49ers defense that involved multiple turnovers.

Join us live now on the Niners Nation YouTube page to chat about the San Francisco 49ers defeat of the Saints

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position following their 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Arizona Cardinals suffered their eighth loss of the 2022 season to the Los Angeles Chargers as they head to the Week 13 bye week.

The Arizona Cardinals found a new way to lose to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Around The NFL

From another big game for Patrick Mahomes to a huge comeback from Trevor Lawrence and skunks in the stands, it was a busy Sunday.

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 12 action.

Panthers coach Steve Wilks said after his team's 23-10 victory over the Broncos that Sam Darnold will remain the starting quarterback when Carolina returns from its bye.

Which division leaders do you have the most confidence in entering the final six weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season? Jim Trotter reveals his level of trust in each of the eight squads, whether it's a lot, a little or not at all.

Sean McVay’s message was thinly veiled.

Josh Jacobs scored on an 86-yard run with 4:20 left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 40-34 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Bryce Young seems like a good sort. He's certainly a fantastic quarterback for Alabama. He comes off well in those Dr. Pepper commercials.