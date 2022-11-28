Seahawks open as road favorites versus Aaron Donald and the Rams in Week 13

That title is neither clickbait nor a mistake. For the first time in maybe forever, the Seattle Seahawks open the week as road favorites against their dreaded rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

Few would have believed that when the season started.

And for good reason, what with the Rams (+175) having dispatched the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in February and the Seahawks (-205) having traded away their franchise quarterback less than a month later.

Back then, the Seahawks and Rams were seen as teams that were headed in vastly different directions with the Rams expected to win the NFC West and the Seahawks expected to be one of the worst teams in the conference.

Free agency and the draft didn’t impact those expectations much.

When the schedule was released in mid-May the Rams were favored by double digits over the Seahawks at home in Week 13, and by 5-1/2 points at Lumen Field in Week 18.

A lot has changed since then.

And yet ...

The perception that the Rams and Seahawks were teams headed in vastly different directions turned out to be correct.

It just didn’t go the way folks expected.

Despite dropping a pair of winnable games bookending their bye, the Seahawks are above .500 with a 6-5 record, and sit at #2 in the NFC West, a single game behind the division-leading 49ers.

The Rams, on the other hand, have the 2nd-worst record in the NFC (3-8) and have all but been eliminated from the playoff chase.

How bad are things in La La Land right now?

As bad as it’s been for the Rams on offense, it hasn’t been much better for their once-vaunted defense.

From a yardage perspective, the Rams are #10 league-wide, allowing 323.4 yards per game but they’re #20 against the pass (226.1 per game) which is only 3 spots ahead of Seattle.

They are allowing the 18th-most points per game (23.0).

Through Week 11, Jalen Ramsey was allowing a passer rating of 116.5 when targeted - a mark that is 20 points higher than his previous career-worst season (2019) - and he has already allowed as many touchdowns as he did last year (5) which is two more than he had allowed in any season before that (2016-2020).

All of the above notwithstanding, division games are hell and, although they lead the all-times series by a game (25-24), the Seahawks have not performed well against the Rams in recent years:

Since Sean McVay took the reins in L.A., the Seahawks are 3-8 against the Rams, including the wildcard loss in the COVID-year playoffs.

The Rams are currently on a 3-game win streak against the Seahawks having swept the season series last year.

Turnabout is fair play though. Right?

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Over/Under on this one set at 42 points which sounds sort of low until you consider that the Rams average 16.2 points per game and the Seahawks average 26.5; then it actually seems about right.