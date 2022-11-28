The unthinkable could happen: Aaron Donald could miss the Seahawks game

The Los Angeles Rams are missing almost everyone of importance due to injury, and you know it’s bad when the nearly indestructible Aaron Donald is at risk of missing time.

Donald suffered an ankle injury in the Rams’ 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to head coach Sean McVay. No timetable on his return is known at this point but it is believed by Rams team doctors that Donald could have a high ankle sprain.

But let’s not leave out that McVay hasn’t ruled out shutting down his top three players for the year now that the Rams are 3-8, banged up, and clearly nowhere near in position to make the postseason.

Sean McVay says medical staff has communicated that it sounds like a high ankle sprain for Aaron Donald.



And, McVay has not ruled out shutting down Donald, Cooper Kupp or Matthew Stafford. Allen Robinson is out for the season. https://t.co/OQ2XS7DPtT — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 28, 2022

Donald has literally never missed a game due to injury in his NFL career. He had a holdout in 2017 and while it ended before the regular season opener started, he sat out Week 1 anyway. With nothing to play for, McVay opted to rest Donald in the regular season finale. That’s the extent of Donald’s absences. He is superhuman and will be on his way to Canton the moment he retires, which I prefer be the end of this season.

I don’t need to list the things Donald has done to the Seahawks over the years so I won’t. The Rams are a significantly worse defense without him and given the season-ending injury to A’Shawn Robinson they could be extremely thin on the defensive line.

There’s not much more to say here! If Donald misses out (potentially for both games!) then the Seahawks have zero excuses not to sweep the Rams.