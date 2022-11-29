NFC West Standings, Week 12: Seahawks lose even more ground to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks’ hopes of winning the NFC West took a hit with the stunning 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. I don’t think it’s controversial to say that the San Francisco 49ers are a clearly superior team, but prior to last weekend the Seahawks had “control of their destiny” in the sense that if they somehow won out they would be division champions. That is no longer the case after Seattle’s defeat and the 13-0 shutout win by the 49ers over the New Orleans Saints.

If both the Seahawks and 49ers finish 12-5 and the Seahawks win their rematch with San Francisco on December 15th, the 49ers still get the NFC West by virtue of the “common games” tiebreaker. These would assume hypothetical wins over teams the Seahawks have lost to (Buccaneers, Raiders) as well as ones they actually have (Saints).

In other NFC West news: Once again the Arizona Cardinals lost at home, this time on a two-point conversion by former Seahawk Gerald Everett to give the Los Angeles Chargers perhaps a season-saving 25-24 win in the desert. Meanwhile the Los Angeles Rams obviously lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 26-10, and very clearly will not be back in the postseason this year.

Here are the updated standings through Week 12:

NFC West Standings

1.) 49ers: 7-4 (4-0 DIV)

2.) Seahawks: 6-5 (2-1 DIV)

3.) Cardinals: 4-8 (1-4 DIV)

4.) Rams: 3-8 (1-3 DIV)

Remaining Schedules

Seahawks: at Rams, vs. Panthers, vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

49ers: vs. Dolphins, vs. Buccaneers, at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

Cardinals: BYE, vs. Patriots, at Broncos, vs. Buccaneers, at Falcons, at 49ers

Rams: vs. Seahawks, vs. Raiders, at Packers, vs. Broncos, at Chargers, at Seahawks

If Seattle can’t beat this version of the Rams then I think we can forget about both the division and the playoffs altogether.

Go Dolphins!