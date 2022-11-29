Geno Smith, Tariq Woolen, and Jordyn Brooks lead their positions in Pro Bowl voting

The Seattle Seahawks entered this season with what many believed to be one of the weakest rosters in the NFL. However, they currently have three players leading their positions in Pro Bowl voting across the NFC. Two of these players should come as no surprise — Geno Smith and rookie corner Tariq Woolen — but the third is a bit less expected, given some of the talent at his position. Of course I am talking about inside linebacker and 2020 first round pick Jordyn Brooks, who is currently leading the NFL in total tackles with 122.

Not only this, but according to Greg Bell, Geno Smith ranks in the top 5 overall, as well.

Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen is the top vote getter among all NFL cornerbacks for the Pro Bowl, per fan balloting so far.



Geno Smith is 4th in Pro Bowl fan voting at quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is 1st. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 28, 2022

John Boyle had the following to say on the Seahawks team website:

“Smith, who leads the NFL in completion percentage (72.8) and ranks second in passer rating (107.9), had 70,230 votes as of Monday, the most among NFC quarterbacks, ahead of Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes leads all quarterbacks in voting NFL-wide. Woolen, whose five interceptions matched a Seahawks rookie record and rank first among cornerbacks league-wide, has 58,633 votes, while fellow rookie Sauce Gardner leads AFC cornerbacks with 46,581 votes. Brooks, who has an NFL-best 122 tackles, has 46,300 votes to lead NFC inside linebackers, just behind Baltimore’s Roquan Smith (46,356) for the most in the NFL.”

This comes after a season in which the Seahawks only sent two players to the Pro Bowl following 2021 — Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs. The former has moved on and the latter has had an up and down season (yes, even with the two pick performance last Sunday). There are still a lot of games to play, and the Seahawks have some work to do to prove that their mid-season winning streak wasn’t simply a product of a weaker than expected slate of opponents. Regardless, the fact that Geno Smith and Patrick Mahomes are currently the NFC/AFC quarterbacks on this roster is a lot of fun.

Why not lend some support to your team and favorite players by casting your vote today?! Here is a complete update on positional leaders in voting across both conferences.