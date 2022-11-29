NFL 2022, Week 13: Seahawks look to snap losing streak vs. depleted Rams squad

The Seahawks take on the soon to be unseated Super Bowl champion Rams in a must-win.

The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) are on a two-game losing streak and badly need a win to stay alive in the NFC West hunt and get back in a playoff spot. To kick off December they are facing their hated division rival Los Angeles Rams (3-8), who are banged up and will not be in the postseason to make a repeat run at the Super Bowl.

Seattle is coming off a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, who put up almost 600 yards of total offense. The run defense is a major concern given the previous outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other poor performances early on in the season. They’ll be facing a Rams team that is one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL and may not have any of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, or Aaron Donald. Kupp is definitely out, whereas Stafford and Donald are question marks with their respective injuries. This is a group that is unrecognizable from its Super Bowl season... but it’s also the Rams and they are 8-3 against the Seahawks under Sean McVay, including that playoff win in Seattle during the 2020 season.

A Seahawks win puts them in a wild card spot again (unless the Commander-Giants ends in a tie), while a loss will see them lose ground even in the WC race.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a whopping 7.5-point favorite, with the over/under currently at 41 points.

Seahawks vs. Rams airs live on FOX (KCPQ-13 locally in Seattle) at 1:05 PM PT on Sunday, December 4th with commentary from Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Rams game coverage.