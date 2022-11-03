Thursday Night Football picks and open thread: Eagles at Texans

Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (-14) will take on the Houston Texans (+14) in Houston during this week’s Thursday Night Football game. The Eagles are currently 14-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Eagles by record have been the best team in football this season, as they are the lone undefeated team left, sitting at 7-0 while the Texans are arguably the worst team in the league, sitting at 1-5-1, a record that would currently have them picking No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, just behind the Detroit Lions at 1-6.

By the numbers, if the Eagles are not the best team in the NFL, they are pretty close. They rank third in the league in offensive DVOA behind only Kansas City and Baltimore, while averaging 28 points per game, ranking third in the NFL. They also rank second in Defensive DVOA behind the Broncos. Jalen Hurts is right in the thick of the MVP conversation this year as he has thrown for just shy of 1800 yards along with ten touchdowns so far in 2022, while rushing for an additional 303 yards and six touchdowns.

Houston meanwhile has really struggled offensively all season, averaging just 16.6 points per game, ranking 29th in the NFL.

The pick: Over 45 points scored, Eagles win, but Houston covers the spread.

Our Tallysight picks are below.