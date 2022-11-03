#np Living My Life by Grace Jones

Seahawks News

Seahawks' DK Metcalf hilariously details his in-game bathroom break against Lions - CBSSports.com

In the Seattle Seahawks' Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions, DK Metcalf had fans holding their breath when he was carted off the field. As it turned out, he just needed to use the bathroom, and he recently shared the full story of his unfortunately timed call from nature.

Seahawks defense: Which players have raised their value the most this season?

Seaside Joe 1339: The Seahawks season is one surprise twist after another

Youth Movement, Improved Depth at Cornerback Led to Sidney Jones' Departure From Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Sidney Jones played well last season, the arrival of two standout rookie corners coupled with Mike Jackson's emergence and his lack of special teams contributions left him as an odd man out in a suddenly stacked young secondary for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks’ sitting out trade deadline shows faith in their young defenders - The Athletic

The Seahawks are often active traders, but they stayed quiet Tuesday, a vote of confidence in their pass rushers and linebackers.

“That’s The Epitome Of This Team”: Four Plays That Illustrate One Key To The Seahawks’ Success

Four plays in Sunday’s win over the Giants show how the Seahawks are playing selflessly and doing whatever it takes to win.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks Partners with Campbell's Soup To Give Back In Seattle

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks partners with Campbell’s Chunky Sacks Hunger Campaign to feed Seattle families.

Wednesday notes: QB thinking & thoughts on the trenches « Seahawks Draft Blog

Time to reassess conventional thinking on quarterbacks?

Seahawks Football 101: How Geno has shined by not throwing the ball - Seattle Sports

Seahawks QB Geno Smith is making great throwing decisions, but also when deciding not to throw it, as Dave Wyman breaks down in Football 101.

Why K.J. Wright is getting 'chills' watching Seahawks and their defense - Seattle Sports

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright is having a blast watching Seattle's defense, and he thinks it reminds him of some teams he played on.

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros

The tricks DK Metcalf learned growing up playing on fields in Mississippi still work in the NFL.

The Seahawks let the NFL trade deadline pass without a move, and that's OK

Maybe in previous years this might have disappointed some fans wondering how hard coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider were working to improve the team midway through the season. But you won’t find those complaints this year. Or at least you shouldn’t.

NFC West News

Rekindling Rams? Los Angeles Reportedly 'Turned Down' Offers for Cam Akers Trade - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers remained on the team's roster as Tuesday's trade deadline came and went.

Rams analytics: Jalen Ramsey is still elite, but offense is league worst - Turf Show Times

What does PFF and analytics have to say about Rams disappointing offense?

49ers news: Brandon Aiyuk has been the offensive player of the first half for the Niners - Niners Nation

Plus, predicting the breakout player in the second half

Trading Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins Could end up Stinging the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers always lose several running backs due to injuries. Trading away Jeff Wilson Jr. will be felt if the injuries arise again.

Kyler Murray Still Confident in Arizona Cardinals Offense - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says the team can play their best ball on offense moving forward.

Kliff Kingsbury is Cardinals head coach for another five years, are we ready for that? - Revenge of the Birds

Do we really have to go through another half-decade of mediocrity with Kliff Kingsbury at the helm of this team?

Around The NFL

NFL trade deadline: What Dolphins, Vikings, Lions, Packers and others are telling us - The Athletic

Tuesday was revealing for Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields and followers of the front offices in Minnesota, Chicago, Pittsburgh and elsewhere.

Week 9 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

Accountability key factor in Eagles' 7-0 start to 2022 NFL season

The Eagles have put their talent on display each week during a 7-0 start to the season, but James Palmer reports something going on behind the scenes in Philadelphia might be playing just as big a role in their success.

Impressive stat shows how good Tua Tagovailoa has been in clutch

An impressive stat showed how efficient Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been throwing the on third down