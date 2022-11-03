Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones clears waivers

It is well known by now that after failing to find a partner interested in the services of Sidney Jones enough to make a deal at the NFL trade deadline, the Seattle Seahawks opted to move on from Jones and announced he had been waived Tuesday evening. As has been noted elsewhere, because the team waited until after the trade deadline to release Jones, even as a vested veteran he was subject to waivers.

So, with the NFL having released the Thursday transaction wire it is now known which teams put in a claim for his services, and the answer is not a single one of them.

Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones cleared waivers. He’s now a free agent and eligible to sign with a team immediately. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2022

This means that for those fans who were surprised that the Seahawks were unable to find another team willing to give up even a Day 3, there weren’t even any teams willing to take on the remaining $1.38M of Jones’ contract without having to give up any draft pick compensation.

Jones is now an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with any team.