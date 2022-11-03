Geno Smith named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

It’s been an interesting year for the Seattle Seahawks, from an offseason of change that saw multiple changes to the coaching staff, along with big trades and roster decisions that sent big name players packing and a whole lot of new names a faces in the lineup. One new face in the starting lineup, though not new to the team, is at quarterback where Geno Smith took over for the once-loved Russell Wilson. Expectations were not high for Smith, given his prior track record with the New York Jets, New York Giants and then San Diego, but now Los Angeles Chargers, however, he has exceeded expectations in nearly every way imaginable.

And now he’s added some hardware to his trophy case after being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

He still hasn't written back. @GenoSmith3 is your NFC Offensive Player of the Month! pic.twitter.com/dAVLv6qhPU — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 3, 2022

Given how well Smith has played, it seems unlikely that this is the last time he will earn recognition for his on field performance, and with unrestricted free agency on the horizon in just over four months, the recognition Smith is truly working for is likely right around the corner.