Seahawks Reacts Survey: Are you still confident in a playoff berth for Seattle?

We’re wrapping up November with a fresh new Seahawks Reacts survey! The confidence poll may take a hit after a disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but chances are it won’t dip that badly.

This week’s custom questions involve the postseason and beyond. Two-thirds of you said the Seahawks would win the NFC West, another 31 percent said they would make the playoffs as a wild card, while two percent said no postseason. Seattle is now a full game back of the San Francisco 49ers and currently out of the playoff picture as things stand. Let’s run this question again but only for making the postseason.

Playoff probabilities for Seattle are still favorable, mind you!

Next question concerns the NFL Draft and whether the defensive line, not quarterback (as surely everyone thought in August), is now the biggest priority for the Seahawks. Two straight games of poor run defense and no pass rush may sway your opinion.

Lastly, the Denver Broncos. Oh the Denver Broncos. They’re 3-8 and at the moment the Seahawks have a top-5 pick because of them via the Russell Wilson trade. Where’s that pick gonna end up? The options range from numero uno to top-5, to the 6-10 range, to outside the top-10 in a furious finish by one of the worst offenses the NFL has seen this century.

