Seahawks News

Seahawks-Rams preview: Everything to know about a Super Bowl hangover in overdrive - Seaside Joe

11/29/2022: A familiar matchup with a lot of new names involved

Report Card: Top Performers in Seattle Seahawks 40-34 Loss to Las Vegas Raiders - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Even in a frustrating overtime loss, the Seattle Seahawks received big days from several stars on offense and defense, including a much-needed breakout showing from Quandre Diggs picking off Derek Carr twice. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top five grades and other notable performances from Week 12.

Tariq Woolen isn’t Richard Sherman, but he is the next great Seahawks cornerback - The Athletic

Woolen has gone from a seldom-used college receiver to rookie sensation at cornerback. Sound familiar, Seahawks fans?

Seahawks Mailbag: Run Defense, World Cup Comparisons, Throwback Uniforms & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Should the Seahawks copy the Cowboys, Jets and 49ers? « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is also available via ‘The Rebuild’ podcast streams

Seahawks' defense threatens playoff hopes amid another slump - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Seattle's defensive turnaround helped the team to a four-game winning streak, but has since regressed as the team has lost two in a row.

Is the Seahawks' struggling run game hitting a rookie wall? - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks are approaching a point in the season that their rookies haven't reached before. Is that a reason for their run game woes?

Geno Smith’s pointing thumbs not fingers apt for Seahawks. They are beating themselves - The News Tribune

When Geno Smith was playing in college at West Virginia more than a decade ago, he learned a lesson that’s coming in handy right now.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay Not Ready to Name A Starting QB Ahead of Seahawks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are keeping their cards close to the vest on who will be starting at quarterback Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Do Rams deserve a mulligan for disastrous season after winning the Super Bowl? - Turf Show Times

Polling Rams fans on whether or not a lost season is okay given the cost of winning a Super Bowl?

Final observations from Rams-Chiefs: It’s an open tryout rest of season - Turf Show Times

As the injures continue to mount, the losses proceed to pile up

Cardinals coaching: Kliff Kingsbury’s offense wasn’t good enough against Chargers - Revenge of the Birds

Although the Arizona Cardinals lost in heartbreaking (and season-ending) fashion on Sunday, the offense had a pretty good game. They outgained the Chargers 366-311 and had a 5.7 to 4.9 yards per play advantage, including 6.2 to 4.8 through the air.

Holding Steve Keim Accountable - Revenge of the Birds

As Arizona Cardinals’ fans well know, the three biggest moves that Michael Bidwill made this past off-season were the 5 year extensions he gave to GM Steve Keim, HC Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray.

Frustration Levels Rise as Arizona Cardinals Head Into Bye Week - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals aren't thrilled to be in their current position as the bye week approaches.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 12 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the top five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints.

49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo’s inconsistent execution was the story against the Saints - Niners Nation

Recapping the 49ers offense and how they looked against an above average defense in the Saints

49ers News: Does the team need to prove itself with a win this week? - Niners Nation

Do the 49ers need to beat a playoff team in order to be legitimate contenders in the NFC?

Around The NFL

NFL Week 13 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, expectations - ESPN.com

What can you expect from your favorite NFL team the rest of the season? Plus, there was a change in the top five of our rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Joe Burrow and Bengals emerging as true contenders - The Athletic

The top six teams all won and hold their spots, while the Jets rise after exploding offensively and the Bucs slide after falling in OT.

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Sam Darnold Has Revived D.J. Moore - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge.

Fantasy football news & notes: Najee Harris injured on MNF - ESPN.com

Tuesday's fantasy news wrap: Najee Harris scores then leaves game on "Monday Night Football," Damien Harris won't play Thursday, Ja'Marr Chase looks to return for Week 13, and Melvin Gordon lands with the Chiefs' practice squad,

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Move The Sticks: Dead or alive for teams in playoff contention; should Rams rebuild? - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the Monday Night Football game between the Steelers and Colts. Then, the duo look at the scenario of the Rams tearing it all down and going into rebuild mode. To wrap up the show, the pair pick if certain teams

Deshaun Watson accusers attending Browns-Texans would be strong lesson in power dynamics - Yahoo Sports

Power comes in many forms.

Ravens Upset Shows Trevor Lawrence is Here to Stay | Football Outsiders

Jacksonville's win over Baltimore wasn't a fluke—it was a sign that they have a franchise passer they can build around. The Ravens, meanwhile, blew a big lead yet again.