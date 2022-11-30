Seahawks injury report: Several players out with illness

After a tough overtime loss at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were back at practice on Wednesday with their sights focused on their upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

The team released their first injury report of the week, and several players were out with illnesses.

Seahawks injury report includes four guys out with an illness --- so, looks like some sort of bug may be going around. Neal not practicing was expected as Carroll said that beforehand: pic.twitter.com/JnFZVEFzIn — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 1, 2022

Damien Lewis, Travis Homer, Phil Haynes and Al Woods will be players to track this week to see if they recover quickly or if this is something that will linger.

Meanwhile safety Ryan Neal, who exited the game late against the Raiders, is dealing with both an elbow and shoulder injury. His official status for the Rams game is still unknown, but head coach Pete Carroll’s initial report in his press conference was encouraging.

Ryan Neal was in the walk-thru and is healthier than they expected at this point, Pete carroll says. Won’t practice today but Pete making it sound like Ryan trending toward playing Sunday — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 30, 2022

Whether he makes it back in time for the Rams game or not, the best possible news is that Neal avoided any serious injuries. The fifth year safety from Southern Illinois has been a vital part of the Seahawks defense in 2022, massively stepping up in place of the injured Jamal Adams.