Seahawks injury report: Several players out with illness

It’s more of an illness report than a physical injury report.

By Lyle Goldstein
NFL: International Series-Seattle Seahawks Practice Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a tough overtime loss at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were back at practice on Wednesday with their sights focused on their upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

The team released their first injury report of the week, and several players were out with illnesses.

Damien Lewis, Travis Homer, Phil Haynes and Al Woods will be players to track this week to see if they recover quickly or if this is something that will linger.

Meanwhile safety Ryan Neal, who exited the game late against the Raiders, is dealing with both an elbow and shoulder injury. His official status for the Rams game is still unknown, but head coach Pete Carroll’s initial report in his press conference was encouraging.

Whether he makes it back in time for the Rams game or not, the best possible news is that Neal avoided any serious injuries. The fifth year safety from Southern Illinois has been a vital part of the Seahawks defense in 2022, massively stepping up in place of the injured Jamal Adams.

